L'oreal Paris Revlft Filler Anti-Aging Cream Spf 50 50Ml

Revitalift Filler Renew Day cream is highly concentrated in pure Hyaluronic Acid, now with SPF 50 to protect your skin and prolong your skin's bounce. Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It is also enriched with Fibroxyl plant extract, known for its firming properties. Replumps the skin with moisture. Skin bounces back. Day after day, skin looks plumper and fuller. Contours appear more defined, you look younger. VISIBLE RESULTS In 4 hours, the skin looks firmer by 14% and more toned by 25%*. The skin is hydrated for 48 hours. In 4 weeks: forehead wrinkles appear reduced by -16% and crow' s feet by -11%**. The skin appears replumped. Facial contours look more defined. *Instrumental test, 40 women. Clinical Scoring ** 60 women. L'Oréal are removing the cellophane wrapper from the packaging of all L'Oréal Paris skincare products as part of efforts to reduce the use of plastic without compromising the quality of L'Oréal packaging.

This is not a Dermatological Filler however, it will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and replump the look of the skin contours. Discover Revitalift Filler + Hyaluronic Acid, our Anti-Wrinkle + Replumping regime, highly concentrated in hyaluronic acid.

Anti-wrinkle, plumping and contour-defining Concentrated hyaluronic acid, in 3 forms (Macro, Micro & Micro-Filler) With SPF 50 to protect your skin and prolong your skin's bounce for longer UVA, UVB and long UVA protection

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Alcohol Denat., Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dimethicone, Lauroyl Lysine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Behenyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Perlite, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Cetyl Alcohol, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 16035 / Red 40, Tocopherol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic Acid, Adenosine, PEG-100 Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polysorbate 80, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isohexadecane, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Myristic Acid, Sorbitan Oleate, Disodium EDTA, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C265878/1)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage