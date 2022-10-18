We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crocodile Diamante Rose 750Ml

4(2)Write a review
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Crocodile Diamante Rose 750Ml
  • Delicate and fresh with a pale pink hue.
  • Summer is coming and it's coming in evening wear!
  • Shine bright like Crocodile Diamanté
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delicate and fresh with a pale pink hue

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Joseph Castan

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Vianney Castan

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested in the cool of the night and pressed immediately to obtain a light colour. Fermentation takes place at low temperatures (15-18°) to draw out maximum fruit freshness.

History

  • Passion is in the Castan family's blood. Vianney's Great-Grandfather began producing wine in 1907. Numerous awards attest to the quality of his production. His wines were his pride and joy, his passion and he devoted all of his energy to his craft. The next generation lost everything during the snow and frosts of 1956, but fought hard to survive, before ceasing production in the 1970s. In 2007 Vianney and his wife Emilie set up their first wine company. The family story continues to be written today.

Regional Information

  • Costières de Nîmes was formerly part of the Languedoc region of France. It is an AOC ( Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) for wines that are produced in an area between the ancient city of Nîmes and the Western Rhône delta. The climate is Mediterranean, soil conditions are quartzite pebbles with alluvia. The appellation is now attached to the Rhône valley.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Joseph Castan,
  • EMB 11369 B,
  • France.

Return to

  • Joseph Castan,
  • EMB 11369 B,
  • France.

Net Contents

750ml

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Crisp and Fresh - delicious!

5 stars

Love this rose! Pale, crisp and fresh, yum!

This was a substitute for my preferred rosé and I

3 stars

This was a substitute for my preferred rosé and I prefer the one I can usually purchase

