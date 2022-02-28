President Uht Spray Cream 250G

Dreamy
Delicious, thick and creamy. Feels just like regular whipped cream and very tasty. I don't lime squirty cream as a rule but this made me break that rule
Cream (Milk, EU) (91%), Sugar (8, 5%), Emulsifier: E471, Stabiliser: E407, Vanilla Flavour, Propellant Gas: E942 and E941
Preservation: Before opening, store in a cool dry place. Place the container in the fridge for 2 hours minimum before use. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 10 days. Not suitable for freezing.Best before: see bottom of the container.
Produced in Belgium using EU cream
This container should provide approx. 6 servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1260 kJ
|-
|305 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|Protein
|2,2 g
|Salt
|0,07 g
WARNING: Pressurised container may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding +50°C.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Delicious, thick and creamy. Feels just like regular whipped cream and very tasty. I don't lime squirty cream as a rule but this made me break that rule