President Uht Spray Cream 250G

Product Description

  • UHT spray cream with a hint of vanilla flavour
  • Président Crème will take your love for UHT spray cream to the next level.
  • Our luxuriously thick cream is made with a delicate hint of vanilla flavour and boasts a professional nozzle that delivers perfectly formed creamy swirls. Président cream is also UHT, so it will keep fresh in your fridge for long.
  • Enjoy Président Crème as topping for cakes, pancakes, hot chocolate and much more!
  • Enjoy a slice of the Good Life with Président.
  • With a hint of vanilla flavour
  • Professional Nozzle
  • Luxurious Creamy Swirls
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk, EU) (91%), Sugar (8, 5%), Emulsifier: E471, Stabiliser: E407, Vanilla Flavour, Propellant Gas: E942 and E941

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Preservation: Before opening, store in a cool dry place. Place the container in the fridge for 2 hours minimum before use. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 10 days. Not suitable for freezing.Best before: see bottom of the container.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium using EU cream

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage Instructions
  • 1 - Place the container in the fridge for 2 hours minimum before use
  • 2 - Lift the nozzle forward to break the seal
  • 3 - Shake the container 3 times bottom to top and vice versa
  • 4 - Hold the container vertically with the nozzle down and push on the nozzle, squirt vertically
  • 5 - After use, rinse the nozzle with hot water and keep the container in the fridge

Number of uses

This container should provide approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1260 kJ
-305 kcal
Fat 28 g
of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 11 g
of which sugars 11 g
Protein 2,2 g
Salt 0,07 g

Safety information

WARNING: Pressurised container may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding +50°C.

Dreamy

5 stars

Delicious, thick and creamy. Feels just like regular whipped cream and very tasty. I don't lime squirty cream as a rule but this made me break that rule

