Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200ml

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray 200ml

96% Agreed skin felt instantly soft* This formula with a silky finish helps relieve and repair very dry skin from the first application by providing a long-lasting moisturisation. Care for Skin Formula with Oat Oil & Jojoba Oil, which are ingredients rich in lipids and fatty acids, helps restore the skin barrier. Improves skin elasticity and uneven skin texture. - Suitable for very dry, sensitive skin - Hypoallergenic **, tested on all skin tones - Fast-absorbing *Home use test, 29 participants, 2019 ** Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies

Also try our Aveeno® Skin Relief Body Wash for a complete skin care routine.

© 2022

Dermatologist Tested Instantly nourishes very dry, sensitive skin Clinically proven to intensly moisturise Smooth, even skin in just one week With oat oil & jojoba oil 98% Naturally derived ingredients Suitable for Sensitive Skin

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

[PR-0001757], Glycine Soja Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Parfum

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage