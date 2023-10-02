We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200ml
image 1 of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200mlimage 2 of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200mlimage 3 of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200mlimage 4 of Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200ml

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray Sensitive Skin 200ml

4.7(216)
Write a review

£9.50

£4.75/100ml

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray 200ml
96% Agreed skin felt instantly soft*This formula with a silky finish helps relieve and repair very dry skin from the first application by providing a long-lasting moisturisation.Care for SkinFormula with Oat Oil & Jojoba Oil, which are ingredients rich in lipids and fatty acids, helps restore the skin barrier. Improves skin elasticity and uneven skin texture.- Suitable for very dry, sensitive skin- Hypoallergenic **, tested on all skin tones- Fast-absorbing*Home use test, 29 participants, 2019** Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
Also try our Aveeno® Skin Relief Body Wash for a complete skin care routine.
© 2022
Dermatologist TestedInstantly nourishes very dry, sensitive skinClinically proven to intensly moisturiseSmooth, even skin in just one weekWith oat oil & jojoba oil98% Naturally derived ingredientsSuitable for Sensitive Skin
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

[PR-0001757], Glycine Soja Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Parfum

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instruction of Use:Use twice daily, best after washing. Spray close to towel dried skin, massage in.

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here