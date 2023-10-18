Ogx Frizz Free Plus Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo 385Ml

OGX Frizz Free + Keratin Smthng Oil S/poo 385ml

Behold, the shampoo that does it all! This multi-benefit blend is infused with keratin proteins, argan oil and ceramide. It helps to strengthen and improve flexibility of strands, protect against humidity, tame frizz and add shine to reveal healthy-looking hair! Why You Want It... 5-in-1 Benefits. It helps to: - Tame frizz - Strengthen - Improve flexibilty - Protect against humidity - Add shine

5-in-1 Benefits Frizz-free + Sulfate free surfactants Beauty pure and simple

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Ceramide NP, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sucrose Stearate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Lindleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Laureth-4, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodum Benzoate, Formic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Coconut Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium Tetraproperyl Succinate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage