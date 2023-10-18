We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ogx Frizz Free Plus Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo 385Ml

£8.00

£2.08/100ml

OGX Frizz Free + Keratin Smthng Oil S/poo 385ml
Behold, the shampoo that does it all! This multi-benefit blend is infused with keratin proteins, argan oil and ceramide. It helps to strengthen and improve flexibility of strands, protect against humidity, tame frizz and add shine to reveal healthy-looking hair!Why You Want It...5-in-1 Benefits. It helps to:- Tame frizz- Strengthen- Improve flexibilty- Protect against humidity- Add shine
5-in-1 BenefitsFrizz-free +Sulfate free surfactantsBeauty pure and simple
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Ceramide NP, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sucrose Stearate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Lindleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Laureth-4, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodum Benzoate, Formic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Coconut Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium Tetraproperyl Succinate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, rinse hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.

