Wicked Kitchen Sweet Caramelised Onion Block 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£2.50
£16.67/kg

Per 30g

Energy
415kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut oil alternative to mature Cheddar cheese with caramelised onion.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Onion Granules, Tricalcium Phosphate, Lentil Protein, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Potassium Iodide, Olive Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1384kJ / 333kcal415kJ / 100kcal
Fat25.9g7.8g
Saturates23.3g7.0g
Carbohydrate24.3g7.3g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre0.3g<0.1g
Protein0.6g0.2g
Salt1.25g0.38g
Vitamin D1.50µg0.45µg
Vitamin B120.76µg0.23µg
Calcium240mg72mg
Iodine45.0µg13.5µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives

