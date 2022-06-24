Holland's Steak & Gravy Pies 2X220g

Dreadful pies
Dreadful pies ,nothing like the picture .Tough pastry ,filled with gravy and a few tiny pieces of tasteless meat and gristle . Bought because some reviews were ok ,so were very disappointed .
Super yummy pie 🥧
Very tasty 😋
Value for money
Good meat content and nice crispy top
Rather disappointing
Rather disappointed with the filling which was more like beef mince than chunks of steak. Tasty enough and the pastry was ok.
Base of pie very soggy and lumps of gristle in the meat. Not very nice at all
Good value and tasty
Excellent pastry,good filling although the meat was a little chewy but no gristle etc and at the offer price it was good value. I will certainly buy again as a quick wholesome standby.
not recommended
Had these delivered as substitute and am not happy with them. The pastry was passable, the small amount of steak was a little tough and the gravy tasted awful. Won't be having these again.