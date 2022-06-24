We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Holland's Steak & Gravy Pies 2X220g

3(7)Write a review
Holland's Steak & Gravy Pies 2X220g
£ 2.75
£0.62/100g

Product Description

  • Tender steak in a rich and tasty gravy, encased in shortcuts pastry, topped with a puff pastry lid and finished with cracked black pepper
  • The Nation's Best-Selling Frozen Pie Brand*
  • *Source Data: Kantar Worldpanel, 52 week ending 26th December 2021 - Holland's Pies is the best-selling frozen pie brand value and volume sales in Frozen Pie Category.
  • Proper pies since 1851
  • Not suitable for Vegetarians.
  • British and Irish Beef
  • Unbaked
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Free from flavour and MSG
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef (26%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Salt), Cornflour, Vegetable Suet (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour), Glaze (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Sugar), Beef Stock (Water, Beef Bones & Meat, Yeast Extract, Salt, Beef Fat, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Dextrose, Tomato Puree, Fried Onions (Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Salt, Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Bay Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice: including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before: See End of PackKeep Frozen, Store at -18ºC or below Important: If food has thawed - do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC / 400ºF / Gas 6 (30 - 35 mins)
For Best Results always bake from frozen.
Follow these guidelines for baking your product.
1. Pre-heat your oven to 200ºC 400ºF Gas 6
2. Remove outer packaging and leaving pie in it's foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 30-35 mins
Ensure the product is piping hot before serving
Cooking appliances may vary.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Do not reheat.
Warning: The filling will be very hot once cooked.

Produce of

Packed in Ireland for Walter Holland & Sons using Beef from the UK & Ireland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.

Return to

  • Get in Touch: We are sure you will enjoy this product. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
  • Holland's,
  • Baxenden,
  • Accrington,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB5 2SA.
  • www.hollandspies.co.uk
  • Tel: 01706 212 122

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie Baked (approx)Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy1120kJ2267kJ8400kJ
-268kcal542kcal2000kcal27%
Fat16g31g70g45%
of which saturates6.6g13g20g65%
Carbohydrate24g49g260g19%
of which sugars1.1g2.3g90g3%
Fibre1.1g2.2g-
Protein9.3g19g50g38%
Salt0.7g1.5g6g25%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Pies & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dreadful pies

1 stars

Dreadful pies ,nothing like the picture .Tough pastry ,filled with gravy and a few tiny pieces of tasteless meat and gristle . Bought because some reviews were ok ,so were very disappointed .

Super yummy pie 🥧

5 stars

Very tasty 😋

Value for money

4 stars

Good meat content and nice crispy top

Rather disappointing

3 stars

Rather disappointed with the filling which was more like beef mince than chunks of steak. Tasty enough and the pastry was ok.

Base of pie very soggy and lumps of gristle in the

2 stars

Base of pie very soggy and lumps of gristle in the meat. Not very nice at all

Good value and tasty

4 stars

Excellent pastry,good filling although the meat was a little chewy but no gristle etc and at the offer price it was good value. I will certainly buy again as a quick wholesome standby.

not recommended

2 stars

Had these delivered as substitute and am not happy with them. The pastry was passable, the small amount of steak was a little tough and the gravy tasted awful. Won't be having these again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here