John Frieda Rehab & Revive Deep Conditioner 250Ml

4.7(26)
£8.00

£3.20/100ml

John Frieda's deeply-nourishing and repairing hair mask is formulated for dry, stressed hair, leaving it looking and feeling strong, healthy, and full of life.This strengthening hair treatment made with Omega 3, Protein and Nutrients helps nourish colour-treated, heat-styled, and over-processed hair to hydrate and deep condition your locks.
- Expertly-formulated for dry, damaged hair- Strengthens and protects- Safe for use on coloured and bleached hair
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Quaternium-91, Disodium EDTA, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Glycine, Malic Acid, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Propylene Glycol, Stearyl Alcohol, Mel Extract, Tocopherol, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal

Made in Germany

250ml ℮

Directions: Generously apply deep conditioner to wet hair. Focus on damaged areas and split ends. Leave on 2-3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

