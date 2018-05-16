We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 6 Chocolate Orange Crumble Topped Mince Pies

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 6 Chocolate Orange Crumble Topped Mince Pies
£2.25
£0.38/each

One mince pie

Energy
770kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.1g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • 6 All butter chocolate flavour pastry with a mincemeat filling topped with an all butter chocolate flavour crumble.
  • Buttery and Lavish with Valencian Orange oil All butter chocolate flavour pastry with mincemeat containing orange curd and Valencian orange oil. Topped with an all butter chocolate flavour crumble and finished with a light dusting of sweet snow.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat Filling (40%) [Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Purée, Currants, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Raisins, Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Mixed Spices, Black Treacle, Rice Flour, Lemon Peel, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Orange Juice, Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (7%), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Fat, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 6 - 7 mins Can be eaten warm or cold. Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (44g)
Energy1749kJ / 416kcal770kJ / 183kcal
Fat13.5g5.9g
Saturates9.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate68.7g30.2g
Sugars36.5g16.1g
Fibre3.0g1.3g
Protein3.4g1.5g
Salt0.16g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here