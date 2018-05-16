Tesco Finest 6 Chocolate Orange Crumble Topped Mince Pies

One mince pie
- Energy
- 770kJ
-
- 183kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- 6 All butter chocolate flavour pastry with a mincemeat filling topped with an all butter chocolate flavour crumble.
- Buttery and Lavish with Valencian Orange oil All butter chocolate flavour pastry with mincemeat containing orange curd and Valencian orange oil. Topped with an all butter chocolate flavour crumble and finished with a light dusting of sweet snow.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat Filling (40%) [Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Purée, Currants, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Raisins, Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Mixed Spices, Black Treacle, Rice Flour, Lemon Peel, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Orange Juice, Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk) (7%), Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Fat, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 6 - 7 mins Can be eaten warm or cold. Place pies on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mince pie (44g)
|Energy
|1749kJ / 416kcal
|770kJ / 183kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|68.7g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|36.5g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.