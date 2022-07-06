We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Philadelphia Salmon Soft Cheese 165G

4.3(29)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Salmon Soft Cheese 165G
£ 1.95
£11.82/kg
Clubcard Price

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
182kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

-

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 592 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with smoked salmon and smoked salmon flavour.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • Now Even Tastier
  • Norwegian Salmon
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Water, Salmon (3 %), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Fish, Celery), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Fish, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy592 kJ178 kJ
-142 kcal43 kcal
Fat10 g3.0 g
of which Saturates6.5 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate4.8 g1.5 g
of which Sugars4.8 g1.4 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein7.5 g2.3 g
Salt1.3 g0.39 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

29 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

smooth, creamy and delicious

5 stars

lovely quality, smooth texture, none of the ingredients taste overpoweringly, delicious on toast or crumpets

Nice but expensive

4 stars

Nice but expensive

Buy it, and try it.

5 stars

Good quality, tasty, and easy to spread.

Good addition to the range

4 stars

A good addition to the Philly range. Yummy on a bagel but a lot cheaper than the traditional cream cheese and smoked salmon. Nice creamy texture and good salmon flavour. Could have a LITTLE more salmon punch but overall a nice change from ham or cheese in your sandwich. One tub made 6 generously covered bagels.

I Love everything about you..

5 stars

Well, that was a surprise! Really good product and just loved the flavour of the soft white cheese mixed with salmon. I hope that you will always keep this product on offer as I LOVE IT! PS. please do not tell too many people about this...

Very tasty and moreish.

5 stars

I Iiked it very much it was very creamy and tasty. I would buy I again and recommend it to my friends.

Lovely texture and flavour, ideal with smoked salm

5 stars

Lovely texture and flavour, ideal with smoked salmon

A flavoursome alternative for all types of snacks.

5 stars

It's a quality creamy consistency with a lovely salmon flavour. I used it on crackers also in sandwiches of brown bread with salad.

Lovely on bagels a great taste and flavour

5 stars

Lovely on bagels a great taste and flavour

Always good quality and brought two one for me and

5 stars

Always good quality and brought two one for me and one to take to a party,I like most of philadelphia 's choices

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here