Philadelphia Salmon Soft Cheese 165G

smooth, creamy and delicious
lovely quality, smooth texture, none of the ingredients taste overpoweringly, delicious on toast or crumpets
Nice but expensive
Buy it, and try it.
Good quality, tasty, and easy to spread.
Good addition to the range
A good addition to the Philly range. Yummy on a bagel but a lot cheaper than the traditional cream cheese and smoked salmon. Nice creamy texture and good salmon flavour. Could have a LITTLE more salmon punch but overall a nice change from ham or cheese in your sandwich. One tub made 6 generously covered bagels.
I Love everything about you..
Well, that was a surprise! Really good product and just loved the flavour of the soft white cheese mixed with salmon. I hope that you will always keep this product on offer as I LOVE IT! PS. please do not tell too many people about this...
Very tasty and moreish.
I Iiked it very much it was very creamy and tasty. I would buy I again and recommend it to my friends.
Lovely texture and flavour, ideal with smoked salm
A flavoursome alternative for all types of snacks.
It's a quality creamy consistency with a lovely salmon flavour. I used it on crackers also in sandwiches of brown bread with salad.
Lovely on bagels a great taste and flavour
Always good quality and brought two one for me and one to take to a party,I like most of philadelphia 's choices