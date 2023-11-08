Juul2 Pods Crisp Menthol 18Mg/Ml 2 X 1.2Ml

Crisp Menthol JUUL2 pods feature a minty menthol flavour with a cooling finish.

1 JUUL2 pod contains ~1.2 mL Nicotine concentration: ~18 mg/mL Total nicotine content: ~21.6 mg/JUUL2 pod

2 JUUL2 pods Crisp Menthol Flavour JUUL2 pods contain our uniquely satisfying e-liquid

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine, Benzoic Acid, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Also contains l-carvone and peppermint oil terpeneless. May produce an allergic reaction. You should not use this product if you are allergic to nicotine or to any other ingredient that it contains. See JUUL2 pods packaging for additional ingredient and safety information.

Preparation and Usage

JUUL2 pods are only to be used with a JUUL2 Device. The JUUL2 Device is designed to only function with authentic JUUL2 pods manufactured by Juul Labs.

Lower age limit

18 Years