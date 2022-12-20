We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Hot Fudge Sundae Pop Tarts 8X48g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (48g)
Energy
775kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1615 kJ

Hot Fudge Sundae Flavour Frosted Pastry.
Try the NEW Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae flavour pastry snack slices. Just remove the pastry from the pouch and drop vertically into toaster.
Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.All rights reserved.
- Just remove the pastry from the pouch and drop vertically into toaster.- 8x48g Pop-Tarts Frost Hot Fudge Sundae flavour pastry slices in each pack.- Enhance your snack with Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae toaster pastry snack slices.- Pastry may be too hot to handle, allow to cool briefly before removing from toaster.- Contains no artificial colours or flavours.
Pack size: 384G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract), Wheat Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Beef Gelatin, Starch, Citric Acid, Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Brown Rice Syrup, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

8 x 48g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Important - Read instructions on side of packet before preparation.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

