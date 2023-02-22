We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Original Orange With Juicy Bits 900Ml

4.9(26)
image 1 of Tropicana Original Orange With Juicy Bits 900Ml
£2.75
£0.31/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
258kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ/41kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice with Juicy Bits
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - Delicious Tropicana Original Orange Juice is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • - Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • Certified Carbon Neutral packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2021
  • 100% Pure Pressed Fruit
  • Start Your Day with the Power of Goodness
  • 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
  • Not from Concentrate
  • Pack size: 900ML
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Produce of

Sold in Rol by

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  Tropicana,
  PO Box 6642,
  Leicester,
  LE4 8WZ.
  PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  UK 0800 032 4460
  ROI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml(%*)
Energy172kJ/41kcal258kJ/62kcal(3%)
Fat0g0g(0%)
of which saturates0g0g(0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.4g13g(14%)
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g(0%)
Vitamin C24mg36mg(45%)
Potassium190mg285mg(14%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6 servings---
26 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

It’s great

5 stars

It’s great

Glad to see it is back in stock but still waiting

4 stars

4 stars

Glad to see it is back in stock but still waiting for the 'with extra' juicy bits to return, as like that one better.

Can’t beat it

5 stars

Always good quality the best orange juice around

A BIT OF ALRIGHT

5 stars

ths product is TRULY SCRUMPTOUS

Best on the market, so refreshing.

5 stars

5 stars

Best on the market, so refreshing.

So tasty and good for you too.

5 stars

5 stars

Tropicana orange juice is definitely the best - so much better than all the other makes of fresh orange juice

My Favorite

5 stars

The very best of the OJ market.

Refreshing Breakfast drink

5 stars

5 stars

Good quality. Excellent for breakfast.

Consistently the best orange juice

5 stars

5 stars

Consistently the best orange juice

Good quality And a lovely start for breakfast I wo

5 stars

5 stars

Good quality And a lovely start for breakfast I wouldn't be without it

