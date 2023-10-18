Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Oil Intensive Conditioner 384Ml

Shea Mstur Manuka Hon & Oil Int Cond 384ml

Sheamoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner is designed for those with dry, brittle, damaged hair who want to restore the beauty to their coily hair. Our hair conditioner provides instant intensive conditioning by infusing hair with a powerful dose of moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients leaving your hair shiny, easy to manage and free of knots and tangles. Brittle, dry hair becomes nourished and soft and is protected from the drying effects of environmental stressors. Mafura and Baobab restorative Oils, antioxidant-rich Fig Extract and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that help to restore a healthy look and feel to distressed hair. HOW TO USE: Work conditioner through clean, wet hair from roots to ends. Leave on for up to 3 mins, then rinse. Style as desired. For best results, use Intensive Hydration shampoo and conditioner together. You could also try our hair mask from the same range. This silicone free conditioner contains NO nasties such as sulphates, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients that have never been tested on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

Sheamoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Conditioner moisturises and replenishes dry and damaged hair Manuka Honey, Fair Trade Shea Butter and antioxidant-rich Fig Extract are blended into a rich formulation of restorative Mafura and Baobab Oils SheaMoisture delivers the perfect sulphate and silicone free conditioner for those who have dry and damaged coily hair The rich formulation of our deep conditioner detangles, boosts hydration and shine and protects hair from drying for soft and easy-to-style hair All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this hair conditioner, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 384ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Trichilia Emetica (Mafura) Seed Butter, Panthenol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glycerin, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Mel (Honey), Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit/Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Dipropylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene. Ingredients correct at time of publication. Always check the packaging for latest ingredient list

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

384 ℮