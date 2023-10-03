Cetaphil Rich Night Cream 50g

Cetaphil Rich Night Cream helps to repair the skin's natural moisture barrier for immediate and long lasting relief. Replenishing and hydrating, an overnight moisturiser with Sweet Almond Oil, clinically proven to nourish skin. Leaves skin feeling smooth, soft and comfortable. Suitable for use on all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Cetaphil is the UK’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended skincare brand and for 75 years has been used all around the world to protect, care for, and increase the resilience of sensitive skin. Cetaphil’s skin forward science defends against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier, leaving you with skin that looks and feels healthier. Cetaphil uses a wide range of cutting-edge formulations such as hydrating Glycerin, Niacinamide, Panthenol and Hyaluronic Acid, each with unique and effective properties to address various skin concerns so you can do anything you want with sensitive skin and take life head on!

Dermatologist Recommended Hydrates for 4 hours Defends against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity No added fragrance Does not clog pores Restores the skin barrier

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Dicaprylyl Ether, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-30 Stearate, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone, Dimethiconol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, FIL.1765.V00

Preparation and Usage