Aldi Price Match

Tesco Celery

4.1(76)Write a review
£0.43
£0.43/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Celery

Information

76 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Eaten raw and cooked in a veg stew

4 stars

Very fresh and no waste.

5 stars

It was good quality. We used it in a lamb stew with herbs.

Not the best quality

3 stars

Good quality, eaten raw with meat & cheese

5 stars

Good quality

5 stars

Good and fresh

Tasty Crunch from Norfolk

5 stars

Tasty white & light green, clean stalks. Not stringy. Kept well in frig for 10 days til all used. Nice crunch when good lettuces hard to find & Chinese leaf unavailable. Norfolk grown by Martin Hammond - Gr8 to have UK grown. Well done!

Fresh and crispy

5 stars

Great quality. Fresh and crunchy

Nice quality. Used it in salad and have frozen the

5 stars

Nice quality. Used it in salad and have frozen the rest

Crunchy, tasty celery.

4 stars

It was better this week as the previous ones have been very hard. It was tasty but a bit too dark green but I don’t mind that too much.

Good value.

4 stars

Good value, fresh and crisp.

