Tesco Celery

Eaten raw and cooked in a veg stew
Very fresh and no waste.
It was good quality. We used it in a lamb stew with herbs.
Not the best quality
Good quality, eaten raw with meat & cheese
Good quality
Good and fresh
Tasty Crunch from Norfolk
Tasty white & light green, clean stalks. Not stringy. Kept well in frig for 10 days til all used. Nice crunch when good lettuces hard to find & Chinese leaf unavailable. Norfolk grown by Martin Hammond - Gr8 to have UK grown. Well done!
Fresh and crispy
Great quality. Fresh and crunchy
Nice quality. Used it in salad and have frozen the rest
Crunchy, tasty celery.
It was better this week as the previous ones have been very hard. It was tasty but a bit too dark green but I don’t mind that too much.
Good value.
Good value, fresh and crisp.