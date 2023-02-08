Dr Oetker Melt In The Middle Chocolate Pudding Baking Mix 140G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1894 kJ/453 kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate pudding mix with dark chocolate, includes foil moulds
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Dr. Oetker buys cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support our commitment to ending deforestation.
- Just add butter & an egg
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dark Chocolate (23%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass†, Cocoa Butter†, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides)), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder† (6%), Cocoa Solids 42% minimum., †Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Melting middle chocolate puddings are perfect as an indulgent dessert or as a sweet treat. Why not pair with fresh cream or ice cream.
- Get baking
- 1 Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C fan/ gas mark 7 and place the 2 foil moulds onto a baking tray.
- 2 Mix together in a bowl the baking mix, soft butter (or soft margarine) and an egg using an electric mixer or a wooden spoon until combined.
- 3 Evenly distribute the mixture into the 2 moulds.
- You will need: 40g soft butter (or soft margarine) 1 medium egg
- 4 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 12 minutes.
- 5 Once baked the edges should be firm to touch but the centre still feel soft.
- 6 Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Take care when handling the moulds as they will be hot.
- 7 Carefully turn the mould upside down onto a plate and gently shake to release the chocolate pudding.
- (If required use a knife to run around the edge of the pudding)
- Reheat
- The chocolate puddings can be reheated either in the microwave: remove from foil mould and heat on a microwave safe plate for 15 seconds (800W) or in the oven: Place in a preheated oven (220°C/ 200°C fan/ gas mark 7) for 10 minutes.
- Freeze
- Uncooked puddings can be frozen in their moulds before baking. To bake from frozen adjust the bake time to 20 minutes.
- Serve & enjoy!
- You will need:
- 40g soft butter (or soft margarine)
- 1 medium egg
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared**)
|Per pudding 107g (as prepared**)
|%* per pudding
|Energy
|1894 kJ/453 kcal
|2027 kJ/485 kcal
|24%
|Fat
|24 g
|25 g
|36%
|of which saturates
|13 g
|14 g
|70%
|Carbohydrates
|51 g
|55 g
|21%
|of which sugars
|40 g
|43 g
|48%
|Protein
|7.0 g
|7.4 g
|15%
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**140g pudding mix, 1 medium egg, 40g butter
|-
|-
|-
