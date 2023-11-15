L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 7.46 Electric Mango Permanent Hair Dye

LOR/P PREF ELEC MANGO 7.434 PRMT HAIR GL/COLR
Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Electric Mango bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Electric Mango was inspired by the biggest park of Tokyo, Yoyogi and its colorful electric orange autumn foliage. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.
Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours, in 14 shimmering shades. Get high-intensity, bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colour experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.
Ingredients
Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-2 Oleamine, Polyglyceryl-4 Oleyl Ether, Oleyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Ammonium Hydroxide, Polyglyceryl-2 Oleyl Ether, Oleic Acid, Sodium Diethylaminopropyl Cocoaspartamide, P Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Ammonium Acetate, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
Step 1 -Before colouring: Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before. Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.Step 2 - Prep: Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Open the colouring bottle and pour it entirely into the developer bottle. Close with the applicator tip and shake it to obtain a completely even mixture. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product overflowing.Step 3 - Apply Colour: Part your hair into small, even sections and apply the colour. Refer to instructions for development time. Apply conditioner and then rinse thoroughly.