L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 7.46 Electric Mango Permanent Hair Dye

LOR/P PREF ELEC MANGO 7.434 PRMT HAIR GL/COLR

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Electric Mango bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Electric Mango was inspired by the biggest park of Tokyo, Yoyogi and its colorful electric orange autumn foliage. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. - Our Preference expertise is now at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Electric Mango bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks* - Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 2X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust - Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks - Electric Mango was inspired by the biggest park of Tokyo, Yoyogi and its colorful electric orange autumn foliage *Instrumental Test

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours, in 14 shimmering shades. Get high-intensity, bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colour experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.

Ingredients

Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-2 Oleamine, Polyglyceryl-4 Oleyl Ether, Oleyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Ammonium Hydroxide, Polyglyceryl-2 Oleyl Ether, Oleic Acid, Sodium Diethylaminopropyl Cocoaspartamide, P Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Ammonium Acetate, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage