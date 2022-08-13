We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-08-13

Tesco Finest The Melodist Mango & Passion Fruit Gin 70Cl

Tesco Finest The Melodist Mango & Passion Fruit Gin 70Cl
£20.00
£28.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 25ml glass

Energy
216kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Mango and Passionfruit Gin
  • A complementary trio of London Dry Gin with fruity notes of refreshing mango & passion fruit flavours. A perfect combination with Mediterranean Tonic & a wedge of lime.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 25ml glass
Energy864kJ / 209kcal216kJ / 52kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Like the original Melodist gin .Saw this in a foo

5 stars

Like the original Melodist gin .Saw this in a food magazine that I subscribe to so thought I would try it .Very nice with Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic

