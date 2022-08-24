Colman's Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix 23G

Quick easy tastes lovely
Was very nice and quick and easy to prepare and cook
Not to my taste or liking
I wasn't a fan, i was expecting it to have some hint of Chinese style salt and pepper, and although it was tasty it didnt taste how i anticipated it to which was saddening, not something i would recommend either
Nice taste
Well how easy is this to use? Very easy! You literally add the packet to some water and pour over your chicken and vegetables, pop in the oven or air fryer and voila you have lovely tasting salt and pepper chicken. It does taste just like the one you buy from the Chinese takeaway but at a fraction of the cost.
Nice rub
As per usual the Colmans brand delivers again. Simple and effective to use whether it would be a whole chicken, chicken thigh or wings. Simply run onto the chicken and then stick in the oven or on the bbq. Great tasting and simple to use, what more would you want?
Tasty and quick to prepare
With a 20 minute cook time, this packet was ideal for a quick, yet hearty evening meal for the family. I used the suggested ingredients as printed on the pack and glad I did because the final result tasted amazing! Quick to prepare also, easy to follow instructions.
Yummy
The went great on my chicken as it gave so much seasoning and flavour. The ginger, garlic and pepper flavours work well. Gave it a hint of a Chinese style meal. Easy to use, and enough for a meal. Definitely recommend if you love herbs and different flavours on your dish
Quick, easy and tasty
For a small sachet this product goes a long way. Easy and quick to prepare and definitely gives your chicken a nice Chinese salt and pepper taste. For me it was a good amount of spice but my partner who likes thing hotter added some extra chilli flakes his. It's great as a base flavour then just add extra chilli if required. Ideal for a fakeaway night at home.
Absolutely love it
Myself, husband and daughter are a massive fan of Chinese and we get a salt and pepper box twice a month, however we thought we'd give this a try and WOW, we were not disappointed, so full of favour, we used chicken fillets and cut them into strips and used the seasoning then saved a little to coat some chips and then used the ninja and WOW, it was such an amazing dinner. Not only did we save money we also ate a lot healthier. I would certainly recommend this to all salt and pepper lovers. Will be buying again and trying out some salt and pepper wings.