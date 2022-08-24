We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Colman's Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix 23G

4.7(36)Write a review
image 1 of Colman's Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix 23G
£0.95
£4.14/100g

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with ginger, garlic and pepper for Chinese style salt and pepper chicken.
  • Enjoy a delicious, Chinese-style fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix. There’s nothing fake about its rich flavour though, and you’ll save a bob or two as well. It’s a win-win. With our carefully selected blend of ingredients, this seasoning mix is vegan and free from artificial colours, preservatives and added MSG, so everyone around your table can share the simple joy of good food. When you’ve got our Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix on hand, all you’ll need is some chicken, onions and peppers to whip up a delicious meal. Simply mix it with 40 ml of cold water, add the chicken, onions and peppers, and coat well. Pour out onto a lined baking tray, drizzle with some oil and bake at 200°C for 15 minutes, and that’s it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's Chinese-style salt and pepper chicken! Alternatively, you can combine our seasoning mix with diced firm tofu or mock meat for a hearty, meat-free dish. Let your imagination run wild, and add your favourite flavour combinations to create your perfect family meal. At Colman's, we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great-tasting family favourites. We provide the sauce, you provide the imagination – what will you rustle up today? Discover the rest of our packet mixes and cooking sauces and learn more about Colman's and our heritage by visiting our website. This recipe mix comes in paper packaging. Please recycle.
  • Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Salt & Pepper Chicken with Colman's full-on-flavour recipe mix
  • A quick and easy to prepare seasoning mix with a unique blend of ginger, garlic, and pepper that lets you enjoy a delicious Chinese-style chicken within minutes
  • Our Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix comes in an easy-to-use, recyclable paper pack
  • This seasoning mix is vegan, contains no artificial colours, preservatives or added MSG
  • Create your favourite takeaway from the comfort of your own home with Colman's Salt & Pepper Chicken Recipe Mix – just mix with water and add to your cooking!
  • This Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings, so you always have a delicious, pound-saving family meal at hand
  • Pack size: 23G

Information

Ingredients

Starch, iodised salt, ginger (15.1%), garlic (15.1%), pepper (11%), anise, corn oil, cinnamon, fennel seeds, clove. May contain celery, cereals containing gluten, egg, milk, mustard and soy. * Made to vegan standards, see ingredients section for allergens

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1192 g1404 g17%
Energy (kcal)283 g337 g0%
Fat (g)4.1 g6.1 g9%
of which saturates (g)0.9 g1 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)54 g36 g14%
of which sugars (g)2.1 g3.1 g3%
Fibre (g)7.7 g3.1 g0%
Protein (g)5.6 g28 g56%
Salt (g)19.4 g1.3 g22%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 4 portions)---
36 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Quick easy tastes lovely

5 stars

Was very nice and quick and easy to prepare and cook

Not to my taste or liking

2 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

I wasn't a fan, i was expecting it to have some hint of Chinese style salt and pepper, and although it was tasty it didnt taste how i anticipated it to which was saddening, not something i would recommend either

Nice taste

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

Well how easy is this to use? Very easy! You literally add the packet to some water and pour over your chicken and vegetables, pop in the oven or air fryer and voila you have lovely tasting salt and pepper chicken. It does taste just like the one you buy from the Chinese takeaway but at a fraction of the cost.

Nice rub

4 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

As per usual the Colmans brand delivers again. Simple and effective to use whether it would be a whole chicken, chicken thigh or wings. Simply run onto the chicken and then stick in the oven or on the bbq. Great tasting and simple to use, what more would you want?

Tasty and quick to prepare

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

With a 20 minute cook time, this packet was ideal for a quick, yet hearty evening meal for the family. I used the suggested ingredients as printed on the pack and glad I did because the final result tasted amazing! Quick to prepare also, easy to follow instructions.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

The went great on my chicken as it gave so much seasoning and flavour. The ginger, garlic and pepper flavours work well. Gave it a hint of a Chinese style meal. Easy to use, and enough for a meal. Definitely recommend if you love herbs and different flavours on your dish

Quick, easy and tasty

4 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

For a small sachet this product goes a long way. Easy and quick to prepare and definitely gives your chicken a nice Chinese salt and pepper taste. For me it was a good amount of spice but my partner who likes thing hotter added some extra chilli flakes his. It's great as a base flavour then just add extra chilli if required. Ideal for a fakeaway night at home.

Absolutely love it

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

Myself, husband and daughter are a massive fan of Chinese and we get a salt and pepper box twice a month, however we thought we'd give this a try and WOW, we were not disappointed, so full of favour, we used chicken fillets and cut them into strips and used the seasoning then saved a little to coat some chips and then used the ninja and WOW, it was such an amazing dinner. Not only did we save money we also ate a lot healthier. I would certainly recommend this to all salt and pepper lovers. Will be buying again and trying out some salt and pepper wings.

