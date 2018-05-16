We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Takul Halal Kitchen Beef Load Potato Wedges400g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Takul Halal Kitchen Beef Load Potato Wedges400g

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Seasoned potato wedges topped with spicy minced beef chilli and mature cheddar cheese
  • Seasoned potato wedges topped with spicy minced beef chilli & mature cheddar cheese
  • Takul is about making life easier & tastier, with the peace of mind that everything we create is 100% Halal. From our Halal kitchen to yours
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cooks in 25 Mins
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Wedges (50%) (Potato Wedges (Potato, Coating (Wheat Flour, Salt, Modified Starch, Starch, Spices (Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: Diphosphates; Sodium Carbonates, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Dextrose), Sunflower Oil), Rapeseed Oil), Cheddar Cheese (13%) (Milk, Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch), Beef (10%), Tomato, Water, Red Kidney Bean, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Coriander, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'use by' date. Not suitable for home freezing. For 'use by' see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C / Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6.
20-25 minutes
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only.
Ensure that product is piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK using beef from the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Stonehouse Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 13059,
  • Dunmow,
  • CM6 9DS.

Return to

  • Stonehouse Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 13059,
  • Dunmow,
  • CM6 9DS.
  • takul.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 400g serving
Energy805kJ3220kJ
-194kcal776kcal
Fat12.2g48.8g
of which saturates4.0g16.0g
Carbohydrate12.5g50.0g
of which sugars1.9g7.6g
Fibre2.1g8.4g
Protein7.6g30.4g
Salt0.88g3.5g
This pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

View all Halal Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here