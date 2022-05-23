Snacksters Chipotle Chicken Burrito 210G

A Cheap Little Winner
How can Snacksters be so variable as a limited range ? This not so little Burrito is an absolutely spot on delicious treat for when you are peckish, or want something tasty and quick in a hurry.. There is NOTHING about this cheap and enjoyable little treat that I'd change. Bought it before, and presently shopping and buying again. YET They..Snacksters...have that hideous inedible rubbery hotdog in their range. I LOVE hotdogs, but it is the most foul unappealing and weird piece of meat imaginable. I am NOT a fussy eater when racing around in a hurry and needing quick convenient snacks. AVOID that one at all costs, and if set on a hotdog, then spend a few pennies more on the Rustlers one. I'm genuinely doing you a solid - that one is not fit for human consumption. YET..They then produce this delicious tasty delight for a quick and surprisingly filling treat !! Snacksters have me baffled as to how they can be simultaneously so excellent and so dire from one product to the next. This though..? For the price and taste deserves 5 stars easily Pete
Tasty
It's full of flavour, and rather filling. Definitely recommend it