Snacksters Chipotle Chicken Burrito 210G

Snacksters Chipotle Chicken Burrito 210G
£ 1.70
£8.10/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken, chipotle sauce, white rice and red onion wrapped in a soft white tortilla.
  • Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
  • Big on flavour
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • Cooked chicken, chipotle sauce, white rice and red onion wrapped in a soft white tortilla
  • Made Using Halal Chicken
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

White Tortilla: Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol; Sugar, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate; Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate; Salt, Stabiliser: Carboxy Methyl Cellulose; Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Chicken Burrito Filling (57%): Cooked Chicken (40%) (Chicken (97%), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, D-Xylose), Chipotle Sauce (36%) (White Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Powder (0.6%), Ground Smoked Paprika, Ground Chilli Powder, Ground Cumin, Natural Flavouring, Herb), Cooked White Rice (12%), Red Onion (8%), Water

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

For Best Before End see side of packBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze de-frosting.

Warnings

  • WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Rd,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston.,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Rd,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston.,
  • PR5 8AH.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per 100g (as consumed)(microwaved) Per Chicken Burrito (as consumed)
Energy920kJ/217kcal1932kJ457kcal
Fat2.7g5.6g
of which saturates1.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate38g80g
of which sugars11g22g
Fibre1.5g3.1g
Protein9.6g20g
Salt1.01g2.1g

Safety information

WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A Cheap Little Winner

5 stars

How can Snacksters be so variable as a limited range ? This not so little Burrito is an absolutely spot on delicious treat for when you are peckish, or want something tasty and quick in a hurry.. There is NOTHING about this cheap and enjoyable little treat that I'd change. Bought it before, and presently shopping and buying again. YET They..Snacksters...have that hideous inedible rubbery hotdog in their range. I LOVE hotdogs, but it is the most foul unappealing and weird piece of meat imaginable. I am NOT a fussy eater when racing around in a hurry and needing quick convenient snacks. AVOID that one at all costs, and if set on a hotdog, then spend a few pennies more on the Rustlers one. I'm genuinely doing you a solid - that one is not fit for human consumption. YET..They then produce this delicious tasty delight for a quick and surprisingly filling treat !! Snacksters have me baffled as to how they can be simultaneously so excellent and so dire from one product to the next. This though..? For the price and taste deserves 5 stars easily Pete

Tasty

5 stars

It's full of flavour, and rather filling. Definitely recommend it

