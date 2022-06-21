We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snacksters Classic Breakfast Wrap 163G

2(1)
£ 1.45
£8.90/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked pork sausage, baked beans and bacon pieces served in a soft white wrap
  • Snacksters® is a registered trademark of Summit Foods Ltd.
  • Classic Recipe No. 21
  • Pack size: 163G

Information

Ingredients

Wrap: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol; Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates; Emulsifier: Mono and Di- Glycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate; Salt, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose; Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Baked Beans (30%): Navy Beans (51%), Water, Tomato Concentrate, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch. Salt, Natural Flavourings, Cooked Sausage (27%): Pork (80%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Spices, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Citric Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha-Tocopherol; Stabiliser: Diphosphates; Dextrose, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Cooked Bacon Pieces (4.5%): Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

For Best Before End See Side of PackBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.

Warnings

  • WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Summit Foods Ltd.,
  • 170 Walton Summit Rd,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

163g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as consumed)Per Breakfast Wrap (as consumed)
Energy988kJ/235kcal1611kJ/383kcal
Fat8.2g13g
of which saturates3.4g5.5g
Carbohydrate28g46g
of which sugars3.1g5.1g
Fibre2.4g4.0g
Protein11g18g
Salt1.13g1.8g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

very disappointing. quality .of the product very

2 stars

very disappointing. quality .of the product very poor. Will not buy again.

