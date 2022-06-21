Snacksters Classic Breakfast Wrap 163G

very disappointing. quality .of the product very
very disappointing. quality .of the product very poor. Will not buy again.
Wrap: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol; Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates; Emulsifier: Mono and Di- Glycerides of Fatty Acids; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate; Salt, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose; Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Baked Beans (30%): Navy Beans (51%), Water, Tomato Concentrate, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch. Salt, Natural Flavourings, Cooked Sausage (27%): Pork (80%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Spices, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Citric Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha-Tocopherol; Stabiliser: Diphosphates; Dextrose, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Cooked Bacon Pieces (4.5%): Pork, Salt, White Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate
For Best Before End See Side of PackBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.
Pack. Recycle
163g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as consumed)
|Per Breakfast Wrap (as consumed)
|Energy
|988kJ/235kcal
|1611kJ/383kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|13g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|46g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.0g
|Protein
|11g
|18g
|Salt
|1.13g
|1.8g
WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
very disappointing. quality .of the product very poor. Will not buy again.