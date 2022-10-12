We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rocks Orange Squash 740Ml

4.5(15)Write a review
Rocks Orange Squash 740Ml
£2.95
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated Orange Fruit Juice Drink
  • Rocks is made from simply squished whole fruit, refreshingly liberated from artificial ingredients and sweeteners. Whole fruit, pure Devonshire spring water and natural cane sugar. That's it!
  • Squished Whole Fruit
  • Nothing Artificial
  • Pack size: 740ML

Information

Ingredients

Rocks Spring Water, Cane Sugar, Whole Oranges (11%), Citric Acid, Orange Oil

Storage

Once open, pop me in the fridgeI am full of natural fruit, please store me in the fridge after opening and use within 3 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Shake before use and just add water - still or sparkling!

Number of uses

Makes 28 delicious drinks

Name and address

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,

Return to

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.ROCKSDRINKS.CO.UK

Net Contents

740ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 100ml Diluted
Energy672kJ/158kcal75kJ/18kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate41g4.5g
of which sugars41g4.5g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
1 part concentrate to 8 parts water--
View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty and no sweeteners. Seems that any cordials w

4 stars

Tasty and no sweeteners. Seems that any cordials without sweeteners are really expensive. I like to drink very weak cordials as a change from water, any sweeteners in a cordial means that’s all you can taste if you drink them like this.

Just Gorgeous

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous - and - no nasties !!!! Everybody in my household loves it.

A bit of a rip-off.

4 stars

Is not 'organic' any more. Tastes the same - good. For some reason, costs a lot more. I thought 'organic' was supposed to be more expensive. A bit of a rip-off.

The best orangey taste

5 stars

You pay a little extra for perfection. All of my family will now only drink Rocks. It just tastes of oranges.

Lovely, and deserves to be promoted throughout the

5 stars

Lovely, and deserves to be promoted throughout the land as ASPARTAME free. Far too many products advertise themselves as free from artificial colours and preservatives but still add a ton of equally artificial sweeteners which they don't brag about.

Lovely taste, real fruit and NO sweetners!

5 stars

Lovely, very refreshing. Tastes like real fruit and like squash used to taste. All natural. Wish Tesco did the lemon one too as that's lovely.

Love it

5 stars

Love it. So nice to taste the orange and not a mouthful of sweetners

perfect refreshment

5 stars

best orange squash with clean taste, can't drink others anymore either they are 'the biggest' brands

Refreshes the palate

4 stars

Not quite as nice as the organic version which appears to be no longer available, but far better than any of the other squashes currently available, as it does not have that chemical aftertaste. My regular bedside drink to refresh a dry mouth at night.

Refreshing

5 stars

Pure tasting orange squash with no added extras, lovely and refreshing

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here