Rocks Orange Squash 740Ml

Tasty and no sweeteners. Seems that any cordials without sweeteners are really expensive. I like to drink very weak cordials as a change from water, any sweeteners in a cordial means that’s all you can taste if you drink them like this.
Just Gorgeous
Absolutely gorgeous - and - no nasties !!!! Everybody in my household loves it.
A bit of a rip-off.
Is not 'organic' any more. Tastes the same - good. For some reason, costs a lot more. I thought 'organic' was supposed to be more expensive. A bit of a rip-off.
The best orangey taste
You pay a little extra for perfection. All of my family will now only drink Rocks. It just tastes of oranges.
Lovely, and deserves to be promoted throughout the land as ASPARTAME free. Far too many products advertise themselves as free from artificial colours and preservatives but still add a ton of equally artificial sweeteners which they don't brag about.
Lovely taste, real fruit and NO sweetners!
Lovely, very refreshing. Tastes like real fruit and like squash used to taste. All natural. Wish Tesco did the lemon one too as that's lovely.
Love it
Love it. So nice to taste the orange and not a mouthful of sweetners
perfect refreshment
best orange squash with clean taste, can't drink others anymore either they are 'the biggest' brands
Refreshes the palate
Not quite as nice as the organic version which appears to be no longer available, but far better than any of the other squashes currently available, as it does not have that chemical aftertaste. My regular bedside drink to refresh a dry mouth at night.
Refreshing
Pure tasting orange squash with no added extras, lovely and refreshing