Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice 1.7 Litres

Great taste & refreshing
This was very enjoyable in the morning & very refreshing so I will purchase again when it’s on offer.
Packaging good looks good on pouring and tastes very good.
Delicious and nutritious
Delicious and not too sweet. Not from concentrate and very natural tasting. This is a large carton at a reasonable price and will last a single person a week
Great juice. Reasonable price.
The only pressed apple juice my husband will drink. Reasonable price for a good product.
Excellent great product grandchildren love it also and it is our apple juice .
This is a good quality product, and one of your five a day, very tasty and refreshing drink, highly recommend it.