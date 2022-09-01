We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice 1.7 Litres

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice 1.7 Litres
£4.95
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
284kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189 kJ/45 kcal

Product Description

  • Apple Juice
  • Too good to go
  • Past my date?
  • Look, smell, taste
  • Don't waste
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Perfect for families
  • Delicious Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice is made with delicious pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • Each 150ml serving contains 56% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Pure-Pak® classic
  • Elopak
  • FSC - FSC® Mix,Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources, www.fsc.org
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • I'm 1 of Your 5 A Day!
  • Perfectly Pressed Fruit Juice
  • Not From Concentrate
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • Tropicana is Juiced from The Best Quality Fruits
  • 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.7L
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator. Use within 5 days of opening.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • Sold in RoI by:
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • RoI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

1.7l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy189 kJ/45 kcal284 kJ/68 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate11g17g
of which sugars†10g15g (17%)
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C30 mg (38%*)45mg (56%)
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
8Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings--
View all Fresh Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste & refreshing

5 stars

This was very enjoyable in the morning & very refreshing so I will purchase again when it’s on offer.

Packaging good looks good on pouring and tastes ve

5 stars

Packaging good looks good on pouring and tastes very good.

Delicious and nutritious

5 stars

Delicious and not too sweet. Not from concentrate and very natural tasting. This is a large carton at a reasonable price and will last a single person a week

Great juice. Reasonable price.

5 stars

The only pressed apple juice my husband will drink. Reasonable price for a good product.

Excellent great product grandchildren love it also

5 stars

Excellent great product grandchildren love it also and it is our apple juice .

This is a good quality product, and one of your fi

5 stars

This is a good quality product, and one of your five a day, very tasty and refreshing drink, highly recommend it.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here