Walkers Baked Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 22G

Disappointed with recent orders saying things are
Disappointed with recent orders saying things are in stock and then are missing off the order, not just a few items but a lot and some of these are just every day fruit and veg
I thought I'd ordered the crisps, these not to my
I thought I'd ordered the crisps, these not to my taste, prefer the crisps, too think and vinegar for me. Others may enjoy
Healthier crisps
Good salt and vinegar crisps. Healthier than the usual fried Walkers equivalent, which is why I bought them. Not quite as nice, thicker, hot as crunchy, and not as strong a flavour, but better than I expected.