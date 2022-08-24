We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Baked Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 22G

3.7(3)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Baked Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6 X 22G
£1.75
£1.33/100g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
402kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1829kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Baked Potato Snack
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - Delicious Baked Walkers crisps with a classic salt and vinegar flavouring
  • - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
  • - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
  • - Each multipack contains 6 individual packs
  • Great tasting Walkers crisps, big on flavour with 50% less fat**
  • Made with our finest quality ingredients, this range is Baked and never fried with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 50% Less Fat**.
  • Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of delicious crunchiness & smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... bake crisps
  • H. Walker
  • ** than regular potato crisps
  • WALKERS, and the WALKERS Logo, are registered trademarks ©2022.
  • Big on flavour
  • 96Kcal 402kJ
  • This range is baked, never fried
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto Norbixin), Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning: Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g(%*) Pack
Energy1829kJ402kJ(5%*)
-435kcal96kcal(5%*)
Fat13g2.8g(4%*)
of which Saturates1.4g0.3g(2%*)
Carbohydrate72g16g
of which Sugars58g1.3g(1%*)
Fibre6.1g1.3g
Protein5.9g1.3g
Salt0.88g0.19g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Disappointed with recent orders saying things are

5 stars

Disappointed with recent orders saying things are in stock and then are missing off the order, not just a few items but a lot and some of these are just every day fruit and veg

I thought I'd ordered the crisps, these not to my

2 stars

I thought I'd ordered the crisps, these not to my taste, prefer the crisps, too think and vinegar for me. Others may enjoy

Healthier crisps

4 stars

Good salt and vinegar crisps. Healthier than the usual fried Walkers equivalent, which is why I bought them. Not quite as nice, thicker, hot as crunchy, and not as strong a flavour, but better than I expected.

