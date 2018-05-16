We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Turkish Delight Thins 180G

£1.00
£0.56/100g

2 chocolates

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ / 464kcal

Product Description

  • Rose flavour jelly covered in milk chocolate.
  • Our confectioners have been crafting chocolates in the UK for more than 50 years. They take traditional flavours and give them a modern twist for each and every occasion, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified??? farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • MILK CHOCOLATE Aromatic Turkish delight in a crisp milk chocolate shell.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (65%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Milk Solids, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

 

** Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Insert. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chocolates (20g)
Energy1946kJ / 464kcal389kJ / 93kcal
Fat21.1g4.2g
Saturates12.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate64.1g12.8g
Sugars56.4g11.3g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein3.8g0.8g
Salt0.53g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
