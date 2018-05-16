Tesco Milk Chocolate Turkish Delight Thins 180G

2 chocolates
- Energy
- 389kJ
-
- 93kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.3g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ / 464kcal
Product Description
- Rose flavour jelly covered in milk chocolate.
- Our confectioners have been crafting chocolates in the UK for more than 50 years. They take traditional flavours and give them a modern twist for each and every occasion, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified??? farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
- MILK CHOCOLATE Aromatic Turkish delight in a crisp milk chocolate shell.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (65%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Milk Solids, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.
** Rainforest Alliance Certified.
Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Insert. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chocolates (20g)
|Energy
|1946kJ / 464kcal
|389kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|64.1g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|56.4g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.