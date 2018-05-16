We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Turn Up The Heat Chilli Oil & Salt Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
Turn Up The Heat Chilli Oil & Salt Bottle

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

£8.00
£8.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • TURN UP THE HEAT CHILLI OIL & SALT BOTTLE
  • Turn up the heat

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Products of China. Packed in China

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.
  • CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands after use.

Importer address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months. CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands after use.

  • Turn up the heat
  • Chilli Oil 240ml e
  • Chilli Salt 260g e

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Whole Chilli, Chilli Extract, Colour (E160C)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy3330kJ/795kcal
Fat90g
(of which saturates10g)
Carbohydrate0g
(of which sugars0g)
Protein0g
Salt0g

  • Turn up the heat
  • Chilli Oil 240ml e
  • Chilli Salt 260g e

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Chilli Flakes 10%

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy64kJ/15kcal
Fat0.2g
(of which saturates0g)
Carbohydrate3g
(of which sugars0.5g)
Protein0.2g
Salt90.2g
View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here