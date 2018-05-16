Product Description
- TURN UP THE HEAT CHILLI OIL & SALT BOTTLE
- Turn up the heat
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Products of China. Packed in China
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months.
- CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands after use.
Importer address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months. CAUTION: Chillies are a naturally hot product. Wash hands after use.
- Turn up the heat
- Chilli Oil 240ml e
- Chilli Salt 260g e
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Whole Chilli, Chilli Extract, Colour (E160C)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|3330kJ/795kcal
|Fat
|90g
|(of which saturates
|10g)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars
|0g)
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
- Turn up the heat
- Chilli Oil 240ml e
- Chilli Salt 260g e
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Chilli Flakes 10%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Mustard, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|64kJ/15kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|3g
|(of which sugars
|0.5g)
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|90.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.