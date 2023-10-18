Ogx Frizz Free Keratin Smoothing Oil Conditioner 385Ml

OGX Frizz Free Keratin Smthng Oil Cond 385ml

Behold, the conditioner that does it all! This multi benefit blend is infused with keratin proteins, argan oil and ceramide. It helps to strengthen and improve flexibility of strands, protect against humidity, tame frizz and add shine to reveal healthy-looking hair! Why You Want It... 5-in-1 Benefits. It helps to: - Tame frizz - Strengthen - Improve flexibiliy - Protect against humidity - Add shine

5-in-1 Benefits Frizz-free + Sulfate free surfactants Beauty pure and simple

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Ceramide NP, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sucrose Stearate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-47, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage