Piccodoro Sicilian Rosso Red 75Cl

4.6(13)Write a review
image 1 of Piccodoro Sicilian Rosso Red 75Cl

£4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
352kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Sicilian Red. Rosso Terre Siciliane. Indicazione Geografica Tipica
  • This fruity, smooth red is made with grapes local to the beautiful island of Sicily. Flavours of red fruits and wild summer berries with a hint of spice on the finish, make it a great match with vegetable bake or pizza.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not Applicable

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked by hand at the beginning of September. They are destemmed and then traditional crushed. They ferment in 300-600 hl stainless steel tanks at 25 -26°C as the must is kept in contact with the skins for optimal extraction. The wine then undergoes Malolaction fermentation thanks to the addition of selected bacteria after the first racking. The wine is then aged for up to three months in stainless steel vats

History

  • This wine is a blend of the red grapes that grow best in the warm and ventilated region of Sicily, a mix of auctotonous varietals such as: Nero d'Avola, Frappato and Nerello Mascalese

Regional Information

  • The soils of Sicily are mainly composed by sand, silt and clay. The sea breezes keep the vines healthy and the high temperatures concentrate the aromas in the grapes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy281kJ / 68kcal352kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Acceptable for what it is. Good value for money.

4 stars

Acceptable for what it is. Good value for money.

Fantastic Wine.

5 stars

This Sicilian Rosso is an excellent wine, it has a gorgeous fruity flavour and very reasonably priced. We will definitely buy this wine again. Thank You Tesco for stocking it.

Lovely wine

5 stars

Lovely pleasant wine, not too sweet and not too dry.

good and drinkable wine at any time

5 stars

good and drinkable wine at any time

Lovely fruity wine

4 stars

Excellent druity wine at a sensible price

fab wine will buy again

5 stars

fab wine will buy again

This is a very drinkable wine. which being blended

4 stars

This is a very drinkable wine. which being blended takes out the high and low notes. At a reasonable price makes its affordable for mid week meat suppers. Goes well with Spag. Bol. and Choucroute.

Very good

5 stars

Pretty good fruity red, excellent value

Excellent value & taste

4 stars

Very good value for money , really nice smooth italian red ; One of the best wines of its type that i have bought , hence repeatedly buying it

A Good price.

5 stars

I found it a very good tasty wine for me. It was mellow, and had I think a good flavour.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

