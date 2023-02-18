Piccodoro Sicilian Rosso Red 75Cl

Acceptable for what it is. Good value for money.
Fantastic Wine.
This Sicilian Rosso is an excellent wine, it has a gorgeous fruity flavour and very reasonably priced. We will definitely buy this wine again. Thank You Tesco for stocking it.
Lovely wine
Lovely pleasant wine, not too sweet and not too dry.
good and drinkable wine at any time
Lovely fruity wine
Excellent druity wine at a sensible price
fab wine will buy again
This is a very drinkable wine. which being blended
Very good
Pretty good fruity red, excellent value
Excellent value & taste
Very good value for money , really nice smooth italian red ; One of the best wines of its type that i have bought , hence repeatedly buying it
A Good price.
I found it a very good tasty wine for me. It was mellow, and had I think a good flavour.