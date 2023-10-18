We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Real Techniques Ultimate Sponge Trio

Vegan

Real Techniques Ultimate Sponge Trio For Patent Information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation
#1 Makeup Sponge**Nielsen U.S., XAOC, cosmetic applicators, latest 52 wk dollar sales ending 8.14.213-point precision applicationFor a fresh glowFlat edgeApply + coverRound sidesBlend + blurPrecision tipConceal + perfect
©2021 Paris Presents Incorporated.Real Techniques®, RT® and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
Blend, Conceal, FilterBuildable coverageCreate your desired look from dewy to matteDermatologist testedSafe for sensitive skinNo harsh chemicalLatex free100% vegan + cruelty free

Preparation and Usage

How to Use:Miracle complexion sponge: Use to apply foundation for a seamless finish.Mini miracle complexion sponge: Use to precisely apply for a flawless finish on the go.Miracle powder sponge: use to apply powder for a smooth, even finish. Medium size perfectly fits contours of the face.Coverage: buildableSolution for: uneven tone. Dullness, + shineUse with: foundation, powder, blush, contour, highlighter, concealerFinish: natural, smoothBest when used damp or dryClean 1x per weekReplace every 30 days

