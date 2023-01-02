We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monster Energy Ultra Gold Drink 500Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Monster Energy Ultra Gold Drink 500Ml
£1.55
£0.31/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Pineapple Flavour Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
  • According to ancient Greek legend the nectar of ambrosia gave immorality to all who drank it. Unfortunately this "fruit of the gods" is just a myth, but we were inspired to create Ultra Gold as close as we can get for mere mortals. With zero sugar, easy-drinking Ultra Gold has the heavenly fresh flavour of biting into a perfectly ripened golden pineapple. While we can't promise immortality, our Monster Energy blend will help you stay focused, alert and ready for whatever life throws at you ǂ. Go for the Gold!
  • Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • Ultra Gold blends juicy pineapple flavour into the Ultra we love finished-off with a full load of our Monster Energy blend
  • Monster Energy Gold 500ml can, zero sugar. Ultra Gold has a fresh pineapple taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks, but has the full Monster energy blend.
  • - Monster Energy Ultra Gold, zero sugar.
  • - Ultra has a refreshing taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks and still has the full Monster energy blend.
  • - Monster Ultra's lighter tasting flavour profile is a less sweet, carbonated energy drink that delivers refreshment, with 160mgs of Caffeine.
  • - Monster Energy Ultra is great for any occasion.
  • - Carbonated energy drink with taurine, ginseng, caffeine, L-carnitine and B vitamins.
  • - Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • - Monster is… A LIFESTYLE IN A CAN
  • ZERO SUGAR. Monster Energy Ultra Gold. Ultra has a refreshing taste and doesn't taste like traditional energy drinks and still has the full Monster energy blend.
  • FRESH FLAVOUR ENERGY / Monster Ultra's lighter tasting flavour profile is a less sweet, carbonated energy drink that delivers refreshment, with 160mgs of Caffeine. Monster Energy Ultra is great for any occasion.
  • UNLEASH THE ULTRA BEAST / According to ancient Greek legend the nectar of ambrosia gave immortality to all who drank it. Unfortunately this 'fruit' of gods' is just a myth, but we were inspired to create Ultra Gold as close as we can get for mere mortals.
  • With Zero Sugar, easy-drinking Ultra Gold has the heavenly fresh flavour of biting into perfectly ripened golden pineapple.
  • While we we can't promise immortality our Monster Energy blend will help you stay focused and alert and ready for whatever life throws at you. Go for the Gold!
  • Unleash the Ultra Beast!
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Taurine + Zero Sugar + L-Carnitine
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Caffeine may contribute to improved concentration and increase alertness
  • Vitamins B3, B5, B6 and B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Zero Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Sodium Chloride, Inositol, Colours (E102, E129)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before end - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

500ml = 2 x 250 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • E102/ E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy9kJ43kJ
-(2kcal)(10kcal) (1%)
Carbohydrate1.1g5.6g (2%)
Of which sugars0g0g (0%)
Salt0.11g0.54g (9%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)4.2mg (70%)21mg (350%)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Daily reference intake--

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. E102/ E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Awful

1 stars

Should not be sold

