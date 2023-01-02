Monster Energy Ultra Gold Drink 500Ml

Awful
Should not be sold
Carbonated Water, Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Sodium Chloride, Inositol, Colours (E102, E129)
Best before end - See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
500ml = 2 x 250 servings
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Pack. Recycle
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|9kJ
|43kJ
|-
|(2kcal)
|(10kcal) (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|5.6g (2%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.54g (9%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|4.2mg (70%)
|21mg (350%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. E102/ E129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
