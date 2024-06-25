image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart 200G
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart 200G








Vegetarian

Milk Chocolate with a Smooth Melting Filling
Give the gift of bliss with our iconic Lindt Lindor smooth melting Milk chocolate truffles in this beautiful heart shaped gift box.
Made with the finest ingredients by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845. The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step.
Luxuriously smooth and delicate milk chocolate shells, with creamy, chocolate centresMelt into a moment of bliss The Lindt Master Chocolatiers have combined their unrivalled skill with the finest ingredients to create our iconic Lindor recipeExperience the bliss of treating yourself and sharing with loved onesMade with the finest ingredients by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step and including sustainably sourced cocoa beans
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Ingredients: Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole MILK Powder, Skimmed MILK Powder, LACTOSE, Anhydrous MILK Fat, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin), BARLEY Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 32% minimum, Milk solids: 21% minimum, For Allergens see ingredients in Upper Case

Allergy Information

May contain HAZELNUTS and other NUTS.

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Net Contents

200g ℮

