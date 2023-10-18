Scoville N/Stk Shallow 28Cm Casserole

The Scoville Always 28cm shallow casserole is one of our most versatile pans yet! It’s perfect for stir-frying, slow cooking and even serving up your delicious meals right on the table. The shallow casserole is an ideal size for any type of dish and will make a fantastic addition to your cookware collection! Scoville Always takes the hassle out of cleaning up too, thanks to the wipe-clean coating. It’s never been easier to wash up! We’ve crafted this beautiful range of kitchenware with our Always non-stick coating to help you lead a healthier lifestyle. Scoville Always non-stick requires 0% oil, butter or fat when cooking, meaning that you can dry fry your food so that fewer calories are consumed because of the absence of fats from the cooking process.

Scoville is all about the hottest innovations in non-stick cookware. We use the latest non-stick technologies and focus on developing the most radical innovations in cookware. We’ve carefully crafted beautiful ranges of non-stick cookware that’ll look the part in any kitchen. With contemporary and classical styles available, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Lifetime Guarantee 0% Oil, butter or fat needed! Healthy dry frying – fewer calories consumed Dishwasher safe & suitable for all cookers including induction PFOA free

Preparation and Usage