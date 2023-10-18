Bic Velleda Thin Markers 8 Pack

These 8 BIC Velleda 1721 dry erase pens are shaped like a fine marker, so they're just what you need for detailed work at home or at school. The pigmented ink comes in 8 intense colours (black, blue, red, green, navy blue, orange, purple, and brown) for bold, legible writing that easily erases. They have a bullet nib that's fixed in place, so it doesn't cave under pressure while writing. These virtually odourless whiteboard markers are made in France.