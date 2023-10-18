We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bic Velleda Thin Markers 8 Pack

Bic Velleda Thin Markers 8 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£0.62/each

Bic Velleda Thin Markers 8 Pack
These 8 BIC Velleda 1721 dry erase pens are shaped like a fine marker, so they're just what you need for detailed work at home or at school. The pigmented ink comes in 8 intense colours (black, blue, red, green, navy blue, orange, purple, and brown) for bold, legible writing that easily erases. They have a bullet nib that's fixed in place, so it doesn't cave under pressure while writing. These virtually odourless whiteboard markers are made in France.
These 8 BIC Velleda 1721 whiteboard pens have a fine bullet nib for use with BIC Velleda whiteboards and slatesThey come in 8 vivid colours for full-colour writing in black, blue, red, green, pink, orange, purple, and turquoiseThese Velleda pens feature a durable non-retracting nib that's designed with kids in mindThese whiteboard pens provide very easy dry erasability, both immediately and even after a few daysThey are odourless and great for working on long assignments or using at home without any fuss

View all Markers & Highlighters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here