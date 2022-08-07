We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Van Der Meulen Melba Original Thins 100G

5(1)Write a review
Van Der Meulen Melba Original Thins 100G
£1.00
£1.00/100g

Each thin (3.3g) contains

Energy
54kJ
13kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Original Thins
  • For more inspiration visit: melbathins.co.uk
  • Delicate slices of crisp toasted bread perfect for topping
  • Only 13 calories per thin
  • Oven baked with no artificial ingredients
  • Individually wrapped packs for freshness
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Malt (Barley), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame and Milk For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Cottage Cheese, Chives & Cucumber
  • Healthy In-between Snack
  • 1. Mix 2 tbsp plain cottage cheese with chopped chives.
  • 2. Spread the mix over the Original Thin.
  • Slice the cucumber thinly and place on top.
  • or
  • Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
  • Indulgent Sweet Treat
  • 1. Spread an Original Thin with peanut butter.
  • 2. Finely slice a banana and place the slices on top.
  • Finish with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of granola.

Name and address

  • Van der Meulen Holland,
  • P.O Box 4,
  • 9074 ZL Hallum,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • melbathins.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Thin
Energy (kJ)1628kJ54kJ
Energy (kcal)384kcal13kcal
Fat 2.4g0.1g
of which Saturates 1.3g0.04g
Carbohydrate 76.9g2.6g
of which Sugars 3.2g0.1g
Fibre 3.9g0.1g
Protein 11.8g0.4g
Salt 1.3g0.04g
View all Crispbreads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good taste

5 stars

At only 13 calories a slice and handy 6 in a pack I use a pack of these with cream cheese 3 tomatoes and 2 satsumas for my tea and have helped me to lose nearly 5 stone They are also good used with pate as a starter hence versatile

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here