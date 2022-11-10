We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monty Bojangles Vegan Selection Truffles 135G

Write a review
Monty Bojangles Vegan Selection Truffles 135G
£3.50
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Vegan Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Including the Following Varieties: Cocoa Nib, Caramelised Coconut Pieces & Raspberry Flavour and Caramelised Hazelnut Chips & Caramel Flavour.
  • For the Giddily Curious, email us at: info@montybojangles.com or visit our website: montybojangles.com
  • Monty Bojangles Cocoa Dusted Chocolate Vegan Truffles Selection. Discover a taste sensation of chocolatey award-winning Cocoa Nib Nights, Cocoberry Blush and Caramel Haze. A chocoholics dream gift box, these delicately soft chocolate truffles are an intensely chocolatey experience full of delicious mouth-watering flavours. Each box contains 14 individually wrapped truffles to maintain freshness. A stunning gift for all occasions (or for pure self-indulgence). Suitable for vegans and adored by everyone.
  • Monty Bojangles is a London based, family owned, UK confectionery company famous for its curiously moreish award-winning cocoa dusted truffles.
  • Monty Endeavours to Ensure All Flavours are Included, However on Occasion the Selection May Vary.
  • RSPO™ Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-2105-17-100-00
  • Registered by the Vegan Society.
  • Cocoa Nib Nights Great Taste Award Winner
  • Divinely Chocolatey Cocoa Dusted Truffles
  • Curiously Moreish
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, RSPO MB Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Bean Nibs (2%), Caramelised Coconut Pieces (2%) (Coconut, Sugar), Caramelised Hazelnut Pieces (2%) (Hazelnut, Sugar), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Raspberry Flavour (0.1%), Natural Flavour (0.05%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Egg, Milk, other Nuts, Sesame & Wheat. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This Vegan Selection is Best Placed in a Cool Dry Place Away from Cheeky Squirrels.

Name and address

  • Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Net Contents

3 x Cocoa Dusted Truffle Flavours

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2500 kJ
-602 kcal
Fat46g
of which saturates39g
Carbohydrate40g
of which sugars38g
Protein4.1g
Salt0.01g
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Why I buy

5 stars

Smooth flavour.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I am not vegan, but know a few people who are. I have bought these for them. You would never know that these chocolates are vegan. Highly recommend them!!!!

Vegan or not Vegan, they are delicious!

5 stars

So I am not a vegan, but my partner is and the caramel haze is now my favourite Monty Bojangles Truffle. Really is the perfect box of chocolates. No taste compromised here!

Best Vegan Chocs ever!

5 stars

Best vegan chocolate I have ever had! We love them! For the first time ever here is a choccie that tastes just as good as non vegan stuff.

