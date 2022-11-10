Monty Bojangles Vegan Selection Truffles 135G

Why I buy
Smooth flavour.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. I am not vegan, but know a few people who are. I have bought these for them. You would never know that these chocolates are vegan. Highly recommend them!!!!
Vegan or not Vegan, they are delicious!
So I am not a vegan, but my partner is and the caramel haze is now my favourite Monty Bojangles Truffle. Really is the perfect box of chocolates. No taste compromised here!
Best Vegan Chocs ever!
Best vegan chocolate I have ever had! We love them! For the first time ever here is a choccie that tastes just as good as non vegan stuff.