Tesco Ready Rolled Sweet Shortcrust Pastry 320G
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 965kJ
-
- 231kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.2g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2054kJ / 491kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled sweet shortcrust pastry.
- Sweetened with caster sugar, perfect for making mince pies Sweet & Crumbly
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Deactivated Yeast, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within one month of freezing. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator overnight. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins Remove from fridge 30 minutes before use and leave at room temperature. Unroll the pastry and leave on the baking sheet provided. Cut out as required. Place pastry on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 10-15 minutes or for the time stated in your recipe.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Do not reheat once cooled.
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (47g**)
|Energy
|2054kJ / 491kcal
|965kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|26.5g
|Sugars
|9.3g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.1g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 279g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
