Garnier Skin Active Hyaluronic Aloe Super Serum 30Ml

Pure Hyaluronic Acid: Obtained by biofermentation, this replumping active is known for holding up to 100x its weight in water. Hydrates Skin up To 10 Layers Deep: Our serum is concentrated with [3%] Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera and Glycerin. It immediately hydrates skin up to 10 layers deep*, smoothes and leaves skin looking healthy and fresh. *upper layers of the epidermis Proven Effectiveness: Skin is immediately softer, hydrated and looks healthier. In one month, skin is replumped, smoother and has a healthy glow. Complete Your Routine : Use our Garnier Micellar Hyaluronic Aloe Micellar Water to cleanse, hydrate and replump your skin before applying your serum. For an extra boost of hydration follow with a Garnier Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask infused with 1 bottle of Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Approved by Cruelty Free International: Our serum has a vegan formula so contains no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. All Garnier products globally are approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Our packaging is made of FSC certified cardboard and both the box and bottle are recyclable*. *Put the box in the paper recycling bin, put the bottle in the glass recycling bin. Instructions may vary locally. Garnier Hyaluronic Aloe serum is concentrated with [3%] Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera and Glycerin. It immediately hydrates, smooths and leaves skin looking healthy and fresh. Our pure, replumping hyaluronic acid is obtained by biofermentation. This replumping active is known for holding up to 100x its weight in water. Aloe vera is well-known for its refreshing and super-quenching properties. Immediately after using our serum, skin is softer, hydrated and looks healthier. After one month of use, skin is replumped, smoother, and has a healthy glow. Our intensely hydrating and replumping serum has a vegan formula*, and is approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme. *Contains no animal-derived ingredients or by-products.

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

967550 28, Aqua/Water, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene, Glycol-8/5/3, Glycerin Methyl Gluceth-20, Butylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis, Leaf Juice Powder, PEG-60, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Carbomer Sodium Hyluronate, Sodium Hydroxyde, Caprylyl Glycool, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Maltodextrine, Parfum/ Fragrance, (F.I.L B278147/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage