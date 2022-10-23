We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Hand Wash Refill 1 Litre

£2.95

£0.30/100ml

Vegan

Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Hand Wash Refill 1 Litre
Reduce your plastic usage with our luxury 1 litre hand wash refill, ideal for filling up your empty Baylis & Harding bottles or soap dispensers. Generously infused with aromatic mandarin and crisp grapefruit notes with vitamin a, b and c, to leave hands beautifully cleansed. Join us on our journey for a more sustainable future.
With vitamin a b & cSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Limonene, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, PEG-150 Distearate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Hexylene Glycol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Refill Your Bottle 2 x 500ml BottlesReuse our pump & bottle1 Remove the pump from your empty Baylis & Harding bottle.2 Pour refill carefully into your bottle.3 Screw pump back onto your bottle, and store the refill for next time.Hand Wash - Lather and Rinse

