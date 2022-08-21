Herdez Barbacoa Taco Kit 497G

The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a
The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a good stir. Would fully recommend
Best Taco Kit Ever
Yes! This is the best taco kit I've ever had. I love chipotle and this really gets that right! It's a bit on the more spicy side but if you top with guac or sour cream, even those who enjoy a milder Mexican taste will be happy. It's great for four people, or two with larger appetites but it's also so easy to make. My daughter is currently learning to cook and this taco kit is easy for a step by step meal.
Perfect Quick Dinner
I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I didn't have to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were *chefs kiss*. it made a great meal for 3 out of 4 of us. slightly too hot for my husband.
Brilliant Barbacoa seasoning
These tacos were not only simple and easy to make but also super tasty too. They are great for a quick, satisfying and filling meal for the whole family. The Barbacoa seasoning is a tasty blend of spices that are balanced well for a delicious mexican taste that has a bit of a kick but not too much for those who dislike spice and not too mild for those that like a spicy taco. The tacos were lovely and soft and it is great that the kit comes with a tasty salsa.
Super simple, mega tasty.
So, so good! I was hesitant when buying but I was amazed how easy to use and tasty this kit is. Followed the recommendation on pack to add a bit of lime, and it was delicious! The soft tacos were delicious, and the flavours were amazing. Enjoyed by the whole family. The salsa was fabulous, and it was such an easy dish to make. Perfect for a midweek treat!
I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing!
I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing! So flavourful with the perfect level of spice for me. Also really easy to make!
Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make an
Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make and with a top quality salsa included. You can make this vegetarian too, we tried it with sliced butternut squash and sweet potato.
Tasty and simple - a great week-night tea!
I made these tacos for the whole family and everybody loved them! The spice mixture has a slight kick to it, but it isn't overly hot. The salsa in the packet compliments the chicken and spice blend perfectly too. This is the perfect family week night tea; tasty, easy to make and affordable! I will purchase this kit again!
A Very Tasty Taco Kit!
I don't often use meal kits but I wanted something quick and easy for a busy weekday evening, and I have to say that I was very impressed. The flavours were great and it was so quick and easy to prepare by following the instructions on the pack. We all really enjoyed it - I am looking forward to trying some of the salsas and other kits too!
The search for perfect seasoning is over!
This is an amazing product. I've tried lots of kits like this in the past but now the search for the perfect seasoning is over. The tacos themselves are a bit meh, but the seasoning makes up for it 100%. The balance of flavours hits the sweet spot and the salsa has enough spice to compliment perfectly. We made these with chicken, following the instructions, and it felt like a real treat of a meal without the expense of takeout. There were empty plates all round and we agreed this one is a winner. Well done Tesco / Herdez!