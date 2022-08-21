We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herdez Barbacoa Taco Kit 497G

image 1 of Herdez Barbacoa Taco Kit 497G
£4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Taco Kit with 8 Soft Wheat Tacos, Barbacoa Seasoning and Salsa Casera.
  • Authentic Mexican style recipe developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food.
  • Ready in 30 Minutes
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Mexico's Favourite Salsa
  • With Salsa Casera, Barbacoa Seasoning & Soft Wheat Tacos
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavourings
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 497G

Information

Ingredients

Salsa Casera: Tomatoes (82%), Onion, Chilli Peppers (2.5%), Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Tacos: Wheat Flour (60%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Seasoning: Spices (Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Cumin, Chilli Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder (6%), Allspice (5%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper (4%), Cloves), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Herbs (Oregano, Bay Leaves), Cocoa Powder, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Salsa Casera: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Tacos: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Barbacoa Tacos with Salsa Casera
  • Just Add:
  • 1 tbs oil
  • 500g chicken breast or thighs, skinless, boneless
  • Chef Tip: Add a squeeze of lime, mixed with 50ml water, to the chicken for a zesty punch of flavour. For a delicious vegetarian recipe try with butternut squash, or for a slow-cooked filling idea see the sachet seasoning recipe inside.
  • 1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas mark 4. Mix the oil and seasoning in a roasting dish, add the chicken and turn to coat. Cook for 25-30 minutes, until cooked through.
  • 2 Rest for a few minutes, then slice the chicken thinly or shred with two forks.
  • 3 Remove tacos from plastic pack and microwave or pan-fry to heat through. Fill generously with chicken and Salsa Casera. Also delicious topped with soured cream and radish.

Number of uses

This kit makes 8 tacos

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: Herdez.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

497g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Taco*% RI** Per Taco
Energy709kJ773kJ9%
-168kcal185kcal
Fat2.7g4.0g6%
of which saturates0.6g0.7g3%
Carbohydrate29.7g18.4g7%
of which sugars3.2g2.0g2%
Fibre3.0g1.8g-
Protein5.2g18.3g37%
Salt2.29g1.52g25%
This kit makes 8 tacos---
*based on our recipe---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

22 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a

5 stars

The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a good stir. Would fully recommend

Best Taco Kit Ever

5 stars

Yes! This is the best taco kit I've ever had. I love chipotle and this really gets that right! It's a bit on the more spicy side but if you top with guac or sour cream, even those who enjoy a milder Mexican taste will be happy. It's great for four people, or two with larger appetites but it's also so easy to make. My daughter is currently learning to cook and this taco kit is easy for a step by step meal.

Perfect Quick Dinner

5 stars

I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I didn't have to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were *chefs kiss*. it made a great meal for 3 out of 4 of us. slightly too hot for my husband.

Brilliant Barbacoa seasoning

5 stars

These tacos were not only simple and easy to make but also super tasty too. They are great for a quick, satisfying and filling meal for the whole family. The Barbacoa seasoning is a tasty blend of spices that are balanced well for a delicious mexican taste that has a bit of a kick but not too much for those who dislike spice and not too mild for those that like a spicy taco. The tacos were lovely and soft and it is great that the kit comes with a tasty salsa.

Super simple, mega tasty.

5 stars

So, so good! I was hesitant when buying but I was amazed how easy to use and tasty this kit is. Followed the recommendation on pack to add a bit of lime, and it was delicious! The soft tacos were delicious, and the flavours were amazing. Enjoyed by the whole family. The salsa was fabulous, and it was such an easy dish to make. Perfect for a midweek treat!

I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing!

5 stars

I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing! So flavourful with the perfect level of spice for me. Also really easy to make!

Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make an

5 stars

Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make and with a top quality salsa included. You can make this vegetarian too, we tried it with sliced butternut squash and sweet potato.

Tasty and simple - a great week-night tea!

5 stars

I made these tacos for the whole family and everybody loved them! The spice mixture has a slight kick to it, but it isn't overly hot. The salsa in the packet compliments the chicken and spice blend perfectly too. This is the perfect family week night tea; tasty, easy to make and affordable! I will purchase this kit again!

A Very Tasty Taco Kit!

5 stars

I don't often use meal kits but I wanted something quick and easy for a busy weekday evening, and I have to say that I was very impressed. The flavours were great and it was so quick and easy to prepare by following the instructions on the pack. We all really enjoyed it - I am looking forward to trying some of the salsas and other kits too!

The search for perfect seasoning is over!

5 stars

This is an amazing product. I've tried lots of kits like this in the past but now the search for the perfect seasoning is over. The tacos themselves are a bit meh, but the seasoning makes up for it 100%. The balance of flavours hits the sweet spot and the salsa has enough spice to compliment perfectly. We made these with chicken, following the instructions, and it felt like a real treat of a meal without the expense of takeout. There were empty plates all round and we agreed this one is a winner. Well done Tesco / Herdez!

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

