Herdez Barbacoa Taco Kit 497G

The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a A Tesco Customer21st August 2022 The whole family enjoyed this meal. Sauce needs a good stir. Would fully recommend Report

Best Taco Kit Ever A Tesco Customer1st August 2022 Yes! This is the best taco kit I've ever had. I love chipotle and this really gets that right! It's a bit on the more spicy side but if you top with guac or sour cream, even those who enjoy a milder Mexican taste will be happy. It's great for four people, or two with larger appetites but it's also so easy to make. My daughter is currently learning to cook and this taco kit is easy for a step by step meal. Report

Perfect Quick Dinner A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 I loved this taco kit as it was easy to prepare, I didn't have to add any ingredients to it, and the flavours from the seasoning and the salsa were *chefs kiss*. it made a great meal for 3 out of 4 of us. slightly too hot for my husband. Report

Brilliant Barbacoa seasoning A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 These tacos were not only simple and easy to make but also super tasty too. They are great for a quick, satisfying and filling meal for the whole family. The Barbacoa seasoning is a tasty blend of spices that are balanced well for a delicious mexican taste that has a bit of a kick but not too much for those who dislike spice and not too mild for those that like a spicy taco. The tacos were lovely and soft and it is great that the kit comes with a tasty salsa. Report

Super simple, mega tasty. A Tesco Customer30th July 2022 So, so good! I was hesitant when buying but I was amazed how easy to use and tasty this kit is. Followed the recommendation on pack to add a bit of lime, and it was delicious! The soft tacos were delicious, and the flavours were amazing. Enjoyed by the whole family. The salsa was fabulous, and it was such an easy dish to make. Perfect for a midweek treat! Report

I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing! A Tesco Customer29th July 2022 I absolutely loved this and will be repurchasing! So flavourful with the perfect level of spice for me. Also really easy to make! Report

Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make an A Tesco Customer29th July 2022 Gorgeous tasting taco kit - very simple to make and with a top quality salsa included. You can make this vegetarian too, we tried it with sliced butternut squash and sweet potato. Report

Tasty and simple - a great week-night tea! A Tesco Customer28th July 2022 I made these tacos for the whole family and everybody loved them! The spice mixture has a slight kick to it, but it isn't overly hot. The salsa in the packet compliments the chicken and spice blend perfectly too. This is the perfect family week night tea; tasty, easy to make and affordable! I will purchase this kit again! Report

A Very Tasty Taco Kit! A Tesco Customer27th July 2022 I don't often use meal kits but I wanted something quick and easy for a busy weekday evening, and I have to say that I was very impressed. The flavours were great and it was so quick and easy to prepare by following the instructions on the pack. We all really enjoyed it - I am looking forward to trying some of the salsas and other kits too! Report