Muller Rice Low Fat Strawberry Pudding 170G

Muller rice how nice!
one of the few items I ordered that had a reasonable date on it.
Very tasty pud
I absolutely love these puddings and you would never know they are low fat. They are very creamy, with an authentic strawberry flavour and perfect for a quick after meal sweet.
Enjoy them now and again strawberry ones my great grandchildren like so get them in for them when they call and still a good price
Low fat and filling.
I like the creamyness combined with the fruitiness of the strawberry compote.
delicious. I buy 6 pots per week.
wonderful
My husband loves these and no one else gets a look in.
great
a great start for the day.
Excellent product will order again.
Lovely Desert
My husband has been eating Strawberry Muller Rice for a number of years. I eat the plain version but would strongly recommend these rice pots.
Great taste. Not too bad for your weight. Dog loves them too.