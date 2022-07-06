We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Rice Low Fat Strawberry Pudding 170G

Muller Rice Low Fat Strawberry Pudding 170G
£ 0.70
£0.41/100g
Product Description

  • Creamy dairy nice with strawberry
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Strawberries (5%), Cream (Milk) (4%), Skimmed Milk, Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Salt, Flavourings, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Addity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Colour: Carmines

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • To eat hot:
  • Carefully remove all the foil lid. Heat on full power for 1 minute, stirring halfway. Stand for 1 minute (850 watt microwave). Stir before serving.
  • Can be eaten Hot or Cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy446kJ (106kcal)
Fat2.0g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate19.0g
of which sugars13.0g
Protein2.9g
Salt0.19g
Calcium71mg (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Muller rice how nice!

5 stars

one of the few items I ordered that had a reasonable date on it.

Very tasty pud

5 stars

I absolutely love these puddings and you would never know they are low fat. They are very creamy, with an authentic strawberry flavour and perfect for a quick after meal sweet.

Enjoy them now and again strawberry ones my great

4 stars

Enjoy them now and again strawberry ones my great grandchildren like so get them in for them when they call and still a good price

Low fat and filling.

5 stars

I like the creamyness combined with the fruitiness of the strawberry compote.

delicious. I buy 6 pots per week.

5 stars

delicious. I buy 6 pots per week.

wonderful

5 stars

My husband loves these and no one else gets a look in.

great

5 stars

a great start for the day.

Excellent product will order again.

5 stars

Excellent product will order again.

Lovely Desert

5 stars

My husband has been eating Strawberry Muller Rice for a number of years. I eat the plain version but would strongly recommend these rice pots.

Great taste. Not too bad for your weight. Dog love

5 stars

Great taste. Not too bad for your weight. Dog loves them too.

