Blaumeister Riesling 75Cl

Lovely Reisling fresh clean fruity wine . Lovely evening with ladies nibbles and Reisling 🥰
Sublime value
If you like a Riesling white wine you will love this Blaumeister. Superb taste at a very low price. Well worth a try.
A nice, easy drinking medium swee wine.
Good, easy to drink & great taste.
Good quality & easy to drink either on its own or with a meal.Once it has been tasted we always seem to go back for a second glass!
A nice drop of plonk. A little on the sweet side and nicely fruity, which is just as I like it. I've paid more for less. Would recommend.
A reasonable good crisp Riesling, a good replacement for Tesco’s previous German Riesling. Value for money. Purchased to drink cold on a sunny evening but not too expensive to use in a risotto.
A good Riesling at a lowish alcohol level
Well we do prefer Tesco Finest Riesling, but it was not available at the time I was ordering online. This wine was a good alternative.
really nice wine .I have enjoyed it for years but i am told it is to be discontinued. Is that correct? If yes, why !!?
Tried this as a substitute for Tesco Riesling which they no longer stock, it is very sweet and not very fruity, so quite a disappointment, I won’t be buying again.
Excellent value!
I was disappointed when Tesco stopped stocking my regular Riesling some months ago. However, I'm once again happy now I've discovered this Blaumeister Riesling. I much prefer it to some significantly more expensive Rieslings. Well chilled, it's an easy-drinking dryish wine, and at £5 a bottle an absolute snip! Well done, Tesco!