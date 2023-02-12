We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blaumeister Riesling 75Cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
366kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Blaumeister Riesling Rheinhessen Qualitätswein. Product of Germany
  • Blaumeister Riesling is a classic German Riesling, exotic and fruity with balanced flavours of sweet baked apples and zingy citrus with a long bright finish. Best served chilled with fruity deserts or on its own.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled with fruity desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy293kJ / 70kcal366kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Lovely Reisling fresh clean fruity wine . Lovely e

5 stars

Lovely Reisling fresh clean fruity wine . Lovely evening with ladies nibbles and Reisling 🥰

Sublime value

5 stars

If you like a Riesling white wine you will love this Blaumeister. Superb taste at a very low price. Well worth a try.

A nice, easy drinking medium swee wine.

4 stars

A nice, easy drinking medium swee wine.

Good, easy to drink & great taste.

4 stars

Good quality & easy to drink either on its own or with a meal.Once it has been tasted we always seem to go back for a second glass!

A nice drop of plonk.

4 stars

A nice drop of plonk. A little on the sweet side and nicely fruity, which is just as I like it. I've paid more for less. Would recommend.

A reasonable good crisp Riesling, a good replaceme

5 stars

A reasonable good crisp Riesling, a good replacement for Tesco’s previous German Riesling. Value for money. Purchased to drink cold on a sunny evening but not too expensive to use in a risotto.

A good Riesling at a lowish alcohol level

5 stars

Well we do prefer Tesco Finest Riesling, but it was not available at the time I was ordering online. This wine was a good alternative.

really nice wine .I have enjoyed it for years but

5 stars

really nice wine .I have enjoyed it for years but i am told it is to be discontinued. Is that correct? If yes, why !!?

Tried this as a substitute for Tesco Riesling whic

2 stars

Tried this as a substitute for Tesco Riesling which they no longer stock, it is very sweet and not very fruity, so quite a disappointment, I won’t be buying again.

Excellent value!

5 stars

I was disappointed when Tesco stopped stocking my regular Riesling some months ago. However, I'm once again happy now I've discovered this Blaumeister Riesling. I much prefer it to some significantly more expensive Rieslings. Well chilled, it's an easy-drinking dryish wine, and at £5 a bottle an absolute snip! Well done, Tesco!

