We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Parker Jotter Gel Pen Black
image 1 of Parker Jotter Gel Pen Blackimage 2 of Parker Jotter Gel Pen Blackimage 3 of Parker Jotter Gel Pen Black

Parker Jotter Gel Pen Black

2(1)
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

PARKER JOTTER GEL PEN BLACK Jotter Originals is a throwback collection inspired by the spirit of the '90s. This range of Parker gel pens combine Jotter's distinctive silhouette and signature click with a bold color palette that pays tribute to this iconic decade. A vibrant addition to the Jotter family and perfect for on-the-go writing, Parker Jotter Originals ensures a carefree flourish to every stroke of the pen.
Jotter Originals is a throwback collection inspired by the spirit of the '90s. This range of Parker gel pens combine Jotter's distinctive silhouette and signature click with a bold colour palette that pays tribute to this iconic decade. A vibrant addition to the Jotter family and perfect for on-the-go writing, Parker Jotter Originals ensures a carefree flourish to every stroke of the pen.
Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come.For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.
Glossy retro black finish recalls the spirit of the '90sExperience the streamlined style and clean lines of the iconic Parker Jotter designSignature retractable design opens and closes with a satisfying click; ultra resistant scratch-free plastic body for a durable finishParker Quink gel ink technology has been designed for smooth handwriting, consistent ink flow and quick drying time for less smearsCrafted in France to the highest quality standard, your Jotter Originals Gel pen is refillable with Parker QUINK Gel or Ballpoint refills for unbounded inspirationIncludes 1 x Jotter Originals Gel Pen with blue ink; medium point (0.7 mm)

Produce of

Made in France

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here