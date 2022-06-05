PARKER JOTTER GEL PEN BLACK Jotter Originals is a throwback collection inspired by the spirit of the '90s. This range of Parker gel pens combine Jotter's distinctive silhouette and signature click with a bold color palette that pays tribute to this iconic decade. A vibrant addition to the Jotter family and perfect for on-the-go writing, Parker Jotter Originals ensures a carefree flourish to every stroke of the pen.

Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come. For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.

Glossy retro black finish recalls the spirit of the '90s Experience the streamlined style and clean lines of the iconic Parker Jotter design Signature retractable design opens and closes with a satisfying click; ultra resistant scratch-free plastic body for a durable finish Parker Quink gel ink technology has been designed for smooth handwriting, consistent ink flow and quick drying time for less smears Crafted in France to the highest quality standard, your Jotter Originals Gel pen is refillable with Parker QUINK Gel or Ballpoint refills for unbounded inspiration Includes 1 x Jotter Originals Gel Pen with blue ink; medium point (0.7 mm)

Produce of

Made in France