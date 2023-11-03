Tesco Antibacterial Multi Surface 120 Wipes Apple

Tesco anti bac biodegradable multi surface wipes apple.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* Apple 120 wipes Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella & MRSA. Complies with EN 1276. *Virucidal activity against Coronavirus & Cold & Flu Viruses including H1N1. Complies with EN 14476. Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms. Made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources. Suitable for: High chairs Sinks and draining boards Kitchen worktops Bins Kitchen units Shower screens Toilet and toilet seats Taps and plugholes Baths and sinks Children's toys

Pack size: 120SHT

Ingredients

Tesco biodegradable anti bac multi surface wipes apple contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Disinfectant (Benzalkonium Chloride 0.25g per 100g of liquid), Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone, Perfume

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

120

Preparation and Usage