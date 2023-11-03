We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Antibacterial Multi Surface 120 Wipes Apple

Tesco Antibacterial Multi Surface 120 Wipes Apple

4.6(29)
£2.50

£2.08/100sht

Tesco anti bac biodegradable multi surface wipes apple.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* Apple 120 wipesProven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella & MRSA. Complies with EN 1276. *Virucidal activity against Coronavirus & Cold & Flu Viruses including H1N1. Complies with EN 14476. Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms. Made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources. Suitable for: High chairs Sinks and draining boards Kitchen worktops Bins Kitchen units Shower screens Toilet and toilet seats Taps and plugholes Baths and sinks Children's toys
Pack size: 120SHT

Ingredients

Tesco biodegradable anti bac multi surface wipes apple contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Disinfectant (Benzalkonium Chloride 0.25g per 100g of liquid), Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone, Perfume

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

120

Preparation and Usage

Test on an inconspicuous area before use. Wipe surface vigorously removing all traces of soiling. Leave surface to air dry. Reseal pack after use to prevent wipes from drying out.

