We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz 750Ml

1(2)Write a review
image 1 of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • PENFOLDS KOONUNGA HILL SHIRAZ 750ML
  • For calorie information see - www.penfolds.com/calories
  • Opulent red Shiraz fruits are beautifully captured in this vibrant, multi-regional blend. Subtle oak, balanced acidity and fine tannins frame an impressive palate. Koonunga Hill wines are known for their generosity of flavour, balance and lasting quality.
  • Penfolds Wines South Australia Established 1844
  • First Vintage 2002
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Produced with the aid of Egg and Milk products and traces may remain

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Penfolds Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Above-average rainfall offered the grapevines across South Australia healthy soil moisture profiles in the lead up to the growing season. Spring was quite cool, conditions that initially slowed down vine growth. Temperatures warmed in October and little irrigation was required. It was a season that challenged grape growers, who had to work hard to control vigour and crop size. Weather conditions during harvest were generally dry favouring fully ripened grapes with well-developed colours and flavours.

History

  • Penfolds Koonunga Hill has always aimed to deliver quality, value and consistency. The original 1976 Koonunga Hill Claret is a legendary wine that is still drinking well today. A favourite at Penfolds Re-corking Clinics, collectors value its quality and longevity. Koonunga Hill Shiraz joined the range in 2002, a contemporary reflection of Penfolds multi-regional sourcing philosophy. Shiraz from the warmer districts of South Australia is carefully blended, with the Barossa Valley always well represented.

Regional Information

  • This wine was sourced from our vineyards from the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley and Langhorne Creek.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Penfolds Wines,
  • Penfold Road,
  • Magill,
  • SA 5072,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • Penfolds Wines,
  • Penfold Road,
  • Magill,
  • SA 5072,
  • Australia.
  • www.penfolds.com

Net Contents

750ml

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dreadful wine.

1 stars

Supplied as a substitute for my usual shiraz. Was genuinely awful and all bottles were returned for refund.

Vinegar

1 stars

Opened it and straight away knew it was vinegar. Awful, went down very well. The sink that is

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here