Ben's Plant Powered Tikka Masala 285G

Tasty, healthy and quick and easy to make. My go to work from home lunch with basmati rice and nan bread on the side!
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ
Tomatoes, Chickpeas (17%), Sweet Potato (10%), Sweetcorn, Onion, Coconut Milk, Red Pepper (5.3%), Green Peas (3.4%), Green Pepper (2.6%), Garlic, Spices (Cumin Powder, Garam Masala, Green Chilli, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Red Chilli), Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin)
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.
Made in India
2 Servings
Pack. Don't Recycle
285g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (142g) (%*)
|Energy
|385kJ
|547kJ (7%)
|-
|92kcal
|131kcal (7%)
|Fat
|3.0g
|4.3g (6%)
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.5g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|4.3g (5%)
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|6.0g (12%)
|Salt
|0.82g
|1.2g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Source of fibre with 2.4g fibre/100kcal
|-
|-
