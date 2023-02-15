We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavoured Coffee 750Ml

4.5(48)Write a review
£3.75
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee and caramel flavour.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • The NEW Starbucks®Multiserve Caramel Macchiato iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It's a chilled blend of bold espresso and creamy milk with hints of caramel flavour. Your coffeehouse favourite - now in the comfort of your own home. It has the same great taste of your favourite Caramel Macchiato, but now in a convenient bigger pack, which delivers more coffee, more value for 'at home' chilled coffee moments.
  • To enjoy our tasty Starbucks® Multiserve Caramel Macchiato at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other Multiserve chilled coffee: Caffè Latte.
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • Pure-Pak®, Sense
  • Elopak
  • Our cardboard is made of material from well-managed, FSC® -certified forests and other controlled sources.
  • ISCC - contributing to responsible sourcing of bio-based materials, www.iscc-system.org
  • FSC© - Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC© C081801, www.fsc.org
  • © 2022 Starbucks Corporation
  • Bold Espresso
  • Creamy Milk
  • Hints of Caramel Flavour
  • 100% Arabica Coffee Drink
  • The Perfect Blend
  • Starbucks Coffee and the Planet
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (20%), Sugar (4.7%), Caramel Flavouring (contains Milk), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids of Vegetable Origin), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before: See top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • The Perfect Serve
  • Quality from Starbucks Creativity from You
  • 1 Shake
  • 2 Pour
  • 3 Enjoy Cold!

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (47mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • Denmark.

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK customer service contact: 0113 382 7009
  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:261kJ/62kcal
Fat:1,6g
of which saturates:1,0g
Carbohydrate:9,0g
of which sugars:8,6g
Protein:2,9g
Salt:0,09g

Safety information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great tasting drink

4 stars

Top coffe taste, refreshing and recommended.

Lovely coffee

5 stars

A really lovely coffee which is nice and creamy. Would purchase again. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Great for an at home treat

5 stars

Great product which I bought as part of a promotion. Lovely to have an at home coffee treat without having to leave the house!

love it

5 stars

I love this proudct so much its really tatsy id buy again

Nice flavour

4 stars

Not a huge fan of caramel flavoured things but this is nice as its also got coffee in. Would buy again

Smooth coffee

5 stars

Delicious caramel smooth tasting coffee in a handy size recyclable pack.Great Starbucks product and would definately recommend.

Refreshing

4 stars

Nice when really cold but too sweet for my taste. Bought as part of a promotion

Great coffee

4 stars

A very good quality cold coffee. Not too sweet but with a nice caramel hint. Great to keep in the fridge for a coffee treat. I bought on a promotion.

Delicious and Refreshing

5 stars

Great even in colder weather. Nice creamy texture and just enough sweetness. This was bought as part of a promotion.

Wow. Love this coffee

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion. Thought this would be quite sickly because of the caramel in it but it wasn’t. Tasted lovely and if I calculated right not too many calories. Will buy again.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

