Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavoured Coffee 750Ml

Great tasting drink
Top coffe taste, refreshing and recommended.
Lovely coffee
A really lovely coffee which is nice and creamy. Would purchase again. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Great for an at home treat
Great product which I bought as part of a promotion. Lovely to have an at home coffee treat without having to leave the house!
love it
I love this proudct so much its really tatsy id buy again
Nice flavour
Not a huge fan of caramel flavoured things but this is nice as its also got coffee in. Would buy again
Smooth coffee
Delicious caramel smooth tasting coffee in a handy size recyclable pack.Great Starbucks product and would definately recommend.
Refreshing
Nice when really cold but too sweet for my taste. Bought as part of a promotion
Great coffee
A very good quality cold coffee. Not too sweet but with a nice caramel hint. Great to keep in the fridge for a coffee treat. I bought on a promotion.
Delicious and Refreshing
Great even in colder weather. Nice creamy texture and just enough sweetness. This was bought as part of a promotion.
Wow. Love this coffee
Bought as part of a promotion. Thought this would be quite sickly because of the caramel in it but it wasn’t. Tasted lovely and if I calculated right not too many calories. Will buy again.