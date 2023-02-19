Lavazza Tierra Organic Ground Coffee 180G

Amazing Amazonia
I rarely purchase Lavazza products whilst it's the most popular brand in Italy I've always preferred Illy. However, I was curious to try this new product and I wasn't disappointed. A perfect balanced mellow coffee with a lovely aroma and I love the brands commitment to sustainability and the project Labazza is involved in to promote the conservation of the existing Amazonian forest heritage.
Flavoursome but weak
I don't usually buy organic food - after all how can you guarantee that something is 100% organic? - but thought I'd try this out. Its slightly weaker than other LaVazza coffees so you end up using more. The flavour is there, but its not a strong one. Bought on offer.
Nice, would recommend
Nice coffee, I use it for Filter preparation and I am so far happy about the taste!