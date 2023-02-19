We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lavazza Tierra Organic Ground Coffee 180G

Write a review
Product Description

  • Organic roasted ground coffee.
  • For Planet
  • Managing climate change
  • Discover our commitment on www.lavazza.com
  • A world that destroys the goods of nature is one I do not wish to be a part of.
  • Luigi Lavazza (1935)
  • The desire to protect the planet and respect people who live there gave birth to the Giuseppe Pericle Lavazza Onlus Foundation, which since 2004 has been taking care of farming communities with sustainability projects.
  • Lavazza iTierra! For Planet is a premium selection of organic Arabica from Africa, Central and South America farms where the Lavazza Foundation is teaching coffee producers agricultural
  • techniques to manage the effects of climate change.
  • Lavazza iTierra! Coffee's best nature.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, ra.org
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-009, Non-EU agriculture
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU
  • Organic
  • Mild and Fruity
  • Tierra Bio-Organic - Premium Blend
  • 100% Arabica
  • Intensity 6/10
  • Handpicked Coffee
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Storage

Best before: see date below.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.
  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Amazing Amazonia

5 stars

I rarely purchase Lavazza products whilst it's the most popular brand in Italy I've always preferred Illy. However, I was curious to try this new product and I wasn't disappointed. A perfect balanced mellow coffee with a lovely aroma and I love the brands commitment to sustainability and the project Labazza is involved in to promote the conservation of the existing Amazonian forest heritage.

Flavoursome but weak

3 stars

I don't usually buy organic food - after all how can you guarantee that something is 100% organic? - but thought I'd try this out. Its slightly weaker than other LaVazza coffees so you end up using more. The flavour is there, but its not a strong one. Bought on offer.

Nice, would recommend

5 stars

Nice coffee, I use it for Filter preparation and I am so far happy about the taste!

