Tesco Finest Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp 180G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal
Product Description
- Raw peeled shrimp (Pleoticus muelleri), defrosted.
- Packed in the U.K using red shrimp caught in the South West Atlantic, using trawls.
- Juicy and plump Argentine shrimp, with a sweet flavour and succulent meaty texture. Peeled & Ready to Cook || Wild Caught
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Shrimp (Crustacean), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Chilled: 4 - 5 minutes Pre-heat 1 tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium high heat. Reduce to a medium heat. Place shrimps into pan and cook for 4-5 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Produce of
Caught in the South West Atlantic, Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (81g**)
|Energy
|465kJ / 110kcal
|376kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.8g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 162g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
